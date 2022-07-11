8 Carhartt baby clothes in iconic styles will keep them warm all winter

Best Carhartt baby clothes: These pieces will keep babies warm, dry and on-trend.

The allure of Carhartt goes far beyond it being a utilitarian workhorse. It’s a unifying, universal brand that crosses all political lines and age demographics and is beloved by everyone from farm hands to supermodels to style icons. Harry Styles wears Carhartt, Rhianna wears Carhartt, Kanye West wears Carhartt and—not to be left out—your baby should be wearing Carhartt.

Carhartt baby clothes not only will lend an air of cool to your kiddo, they seriously hold up. Your little one will look terrific grabbing a babyccino or playing in the dirt in these smart pieces.

Here are some of Carhartt's most iconic pieces, in mini-me sizes. They are just what you need this winter for a baby that wants to be smart and stylish at the same time.

1. A baby Carhartt jacket

Best Carhartt baby clothes: A classic Carhartt jacket

Available in sizes: 3 mos to 4T

Available in colors: Carhartt Brown and Rosebloom

If there is one iconic piece of Carhartt clothing that will have your kiddo looking every bit the part of the style icon they are meant to be, it’s the Carhartt jacket. Beloved by celebs like Kaia Gerber, Harry Styles and Brooklyn Beckham, this jacket is the definitive piece that everyone—from true believers to Carhartt-curious—should own. These jackets are comfortable and cozy. They keep the wind out, while still being easy to move in. Best of all? The more you wash them the better they get.

Not into the subdued brown shade? This also comes in a very feminine pink to mix things up.

2. A pair of Carhartt pants in baby size

Best Carhartt baby clothes: Carhartt baby pants

Available in sizes: 3 mos to 4T

Available in colors: Carhartt Brown and Denim

If you’ve searched far and wide for a pair of pants that will stand up to crawling, climbing and all the exploration little ones embark on, search no more! These dungarees are strong and sturdy, yet the wide leg allows for mobility for crawlers and toddlers.

An elastic and button waist make for a great fit, even for small-waisted kids.

3. Baby Carhartt overalls

Best Carhartt baby clothes: Baby Carhartt overalls

Available in sizes: 3 mos to 4T

Available in colors: Carhartt Brown, Rosebloom and Washed Denim

Overalls have officially made their comeback in adult sizes, but they never went out of style with the kiddos. These bib-style overalls are described as “indestructible” by parent reviewers.

Adorable, practical and perfect for toddlers who are prone to falling in mud or snow, the thick canvas of these bib overalls keeps them warm and dry, no matter what sort of spills they may encounter.

4. A baby Carhartt beanie

Best Carhartt baby clothes: Beanies in lots of colors

Available in sizes: OS Toddler and OS Youth

Available in colors: 17 different colors

Made from 100% acrylic, this beanie is comfortable, warm and it’s quick to dry. First made for seamen keeping watch, if it can handle the elements of a nor'easter it can definitely handle a day of snowy play. We love the wide range of colors of this cap, and we also love that it can be thrown in the wash again and again without losing its shape.

Get the kids’ Acrylic Watch Hat for $12.99

5. A Carhartt WIP-style sweatshirt in baby size

Best Carhartt baby clothes: A Carhartt WIP-inspired hoodie

Available in sizes: 3 mos to 4T

Available in colors: Carhartt Brown, Exotic Orange, Dark Denim, Ivy Green, Plum and Pink Lemonade

Carhartt WIP (stands for Work In Progress) is the venerated brand’s streetwear-inspired line. While Carhartt WIP doesn’t presently have their own kids’ line, these sweatshirts definitely take a page from the new line’s more stylish playbook, employing fashion-forward colors and logo placement.

6. Baby Carhartt coveralls

Best Carhartt baby clothes: A fleece coverall onesie

Available in sizes: 3 mos to 4T

Available in colors: Carhartt Brown or Plum

Carhartt coveralls are the sign of a hard working kid. This cozy one piece is just as good for cuddling as it is for climbing around. Warm and stylish, this long sleeved zip-up is made from super soft fleece. It features a comfy hood and soft elastic wrists and ankles. Made for exploration, it also includes pouch pockets and back dungaree pockets—so there are options for keeping hands warm and for carrying new found treasures.

7. A complete baby Carhartt set

Best Carhartt baby clothes: 3-piece starter sets

Available in sizes: 3 mos to 24 mos

Available in colors: Carhartt Brown or Pink Lemonade

These 3-piece sets are perfect gateway pieces for little ones to be initiated into the cult of Carhartt. These fleece sets are cozy enough for a day in, but warm enough to be the ultimate play pieces.

8. A baby Carhartt hat in the Bubba style

Best Carhartt baby clothes: The Bubba hat

Available in sizes: OS

Available in colors: Carhartt Brown or Plum

Not just for hunting season, this Bubba hat is fleece-lined and covers your kiddo's ears for extra warmth. The chin snap keeps it in place, which makes it perfect for active babies and toddlers.

