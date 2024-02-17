8 Casualty spoilers for next week

Casualty spoilers follow.



Next week on Casualty, Stevie's demons catch up with her, Paige makes a decision about her future and newcomer Siobhan is determined to make a change on her first shift.

Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:

1. Stevie has a disturbing flashback

BBC

Stevie, in the throes of a nightmare, is back in Belfast in the 1990s.

A young Stevie is in a crowded bar, watching helplessly as her boyfriend gets brutally attacked.

Back in the present day, Stevie awakens in a panic, with a long shift ahead of her.

2. Meet Siobhan

Alistair Heap - BBC

Fans will be introduced to newcomer Siobhan next week, played by former Coronation Street star Melanie Hill.

Shiv is shocked at the state of the ED on her first shift and realises this isn't going to be as straightforward as she thought.

But after banding together with the nurses to help a vulnerable patient, Shiv feels proud of her new team, despite knowing she has her work cut out.

3. Stevie grows more suspicious of Harry

BBC

Stevie walks into rowdy crowds and chaos at the ED. She's short with Charlie and her patience is thin with a schizophrenic patient called Scott.

When she learns that Harry's wife Mel has fallen through an attic hatch, Stevie becomes suspicious – noticing how controlling Harry seems with her.

The situation intensifies when Mel starts fitting. After she stops, Stevie informs Mel she has had a seizure and has a small bleed on the brain, but also uses this opportunity to ask if everything is okay.

Mel is cagey but, just as she seems to be wanting to tell Stevie something, Harry appears.

4. Jodie tries to make amends with Paige

BBC

It’s Paige's last shift before moving on to Maxfax.

She's asked to help with a firefighter Buddy who has suffered burns in an explosion, but not before learning about Teddy's new romance.

When Max signals Jodie to help too, there's tension all round as Teddy hands over.

Jodie tries to make amends with Paige and apologises for sleeping with Teddy. However, Paige is stubborn – she'll be in her new job soon and away from the drama.

5. Stevie makes a big mistake

BBC

Stevie tries to persuade Charlie and Siobhan that something isn't right with Harry, but to no avail.

Stevie stands alone in the ED, with no one believing her, and is faced with violence, chaos and disorder.

Haunted by her past, Stevie takes drastic action and sedates Scott, believing he is about to attack Cam.

6. Cam faces a difficult task

BBC

Charlie gives Stevie a chance to defend her actions and she insists that Scott posed a danger to Cam.

Upon questioning, Cam reluctantly admits that he saw no threat, which leads Harry to arrest Stevie for GBH.

She’s led out through the ED in shame.



7. Paige makes an exit decision

BBC

Paige later receives some bad news – the job has fallen through.

She tries to move past her disappointment by throwing herself into work and proving what a good doctor she is.

When Jodie approaches her later to compliment her on her good work, Paige says she's not staying – she knows what she wants, her future is in Maxfax.

8. Rash faces a heartbreaking day

BBC

Rash struggles to say goodbye to Ashok but finds comfort from his cousin Vinny.

Despite this, Rash can't shake his anger at Rida when she turns up at the funeral against his wishes.

Casualty airs on Saturday nights on BBC One. The show is now releasing episodes early on BBC iPlayer at 6am on the day of transmission.

Read more Casualty spoilers on our dedicated homepage

