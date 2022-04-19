8 charged in disappearance of North Richland Hills teen, 3 on human trafficking charges

Eight people have been arrested after an investigation into the disappearance of a 15-year-old North Richland Hills girl who was missing for more than a week before being safely brought home, authorities said.

The teen went missing after leaving a Dallas Mavericks game at American Airlines Center with an unknown man on April 8, the Dallas Morning News reported.

On social media Monday afternoon, North Richland Hills police said she was found in Oklahoma and was brought home.

Oklahoma City police told the Star-Telegram that the teenager’s photo was used on local news outlets. A viewer had seen the news and the teenager, then reported it to police.

Eight people have been arrested in connection to her disappearance, police said: