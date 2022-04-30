8 children killed in vehicle accident in Egypt’s Nile Delta

·1 min read

CAIRO (AP) — At least eight children died Saturday when a passenger tricycle overturned and sank in an irrigation channel in Egypt’s Nile Delta, authorities said.

The accident took place in the city of Itay el-Baroud in the Mediterranean province of Beheira. The children were workers at a factory in the city, around 140 kilometers (87 miles) north of the capital of Cairo, a police statement said.

The three-wheeled vehicle was carrying at least 13 people when it overturned and sank in the channel early Saturday.

Rescuers retrieved the bodies of eight children between 12-15 years old, health authorities said. At least four others survived and rescue workers were searching for at least one other.

Prosecutors opened an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Traffic accidents are common in Egypt where roads are often poorly maintained and regulations are lacking.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Guest Opinion: NATO must stop Putin's bloody expansionism

    Vladimir Putin has long lamented the USSR's breakup. His plan to re-establish it began in the Crimean region of Ukraine in 2014. Poland may be next.

  • Israel searches for Palestinian attackers who killed guard

    The Israeli military on Saturday launched a manhunt in the northern West Bank as it searched for a pair of Palestinian attackers who shot and killed a security guard at the entrance of a Jewish settlement. The fresh attack, combined with the death of a Palestinian man elsewhere in the occupied West Bank, could further fuel tensions that have soared over the past two months. A string of Palestinian attacks in Israel and the West Bank have left 15 Israelis dead, while at least 27 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli security forces in recent weeks.

  • How a Double Agent Sold Out the FBI to Russia

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyWith tensions between the United States and Russia at a level not seen since the Cold War, and likely not abating no matter the direction the war in Ukraine takes, our national security depends on the integrity of our intelligence community. The FBI and CIA must be able to securely plan covert operations, and to employ Russian double agents to carry them out.In this context, just imagine an American FBI agent with top-secret clearance wri

  • Racial split on COVID-19 endures as restrictions ease in US

    Black and Hispanic Americans remain far more cautious in their approach to COVID-19 than white Americans, recent polls show, reflecting diverging preferences on how to deal with the pandemic as federal, state and local restrictions fall by the wayside. Despite majority favorability among U.S. adults overall for measures like mask mandates, public health experts said divided opinions among racial groups reflect not only the unequal impact of the pandemic on people of color but also apathy among some white Americans. Black Americans (63%) and Hispanic Americans (68%) continue to be more likely than white Americans (45%) to say they are at least somewhat worried about themselves or a family member being infected with COVID-19, according to an April poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

  • Biden seeks $33B for Ukraine, signaling long-term commitment

    President Joe Biden asked Congress on Thursday for $33 billion to bolster Ukraine's fight against Russia, signaling a burgeoning and long-haul American commitment as Moscow's invasion and the international tensions it has inflamed show no signs of receding. The package has about $20 billion in defense spending for Ukraine and U.S. allies in the region and $8.5 billion to keep Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government providing services and paying salaries. There's $3 billion in global food and humanitarian programs, including money to help Ukrainian refugees who've fled to the U.S. and to prod American farmers to grow wheat and other crops to replace the vast amounts of food Ukraine normally produces.

  • ‘Intense’ talks on Mariupol evacuation underway: Guterres

    STORY: "Mariupol is a crisis within a crisis. Thousands of civilians need life-saving assistance. Many are elderly, in need of medical care or have limited mobility," Guterres told reporters after the talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. "They need an escape route out of the apocalypse."Referring to the possibility of a United Nations and ICRC-coordinated humanitarian corridor for the hundreds of civilians believed to still be in Azovstal, Guterres said: "As we speak, there are intense discussions to move forward on this proposal to make it a reality."The meeting with Zelenskiy followed talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday where the latter agreed "in principle" to U.N. and International Committee for the Red Cross involvement in evacuating the Azovstal plant. On April 21, nearly two months into the siege of the strategic port city, Russia declared victory in Mariupol although remaining Ukrainian forces were holding out in a vast underground complex below Azovstal, where civilians were also sheltering. The Mariupol city council has said about 100,000 residents across the city are "in mortal danger" because of Russian shelling and unsanitary conditions, and described a "catastrophic" shortage of drinking water and food.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Putin 'will announce mass mobilisation of Russians on May 9', says Ben Wallace

    Ukraine inflicts ‘colossal losses’ on Russian forces Russia deploys tank-killing mines that launch mini-missiles China caught between Putin and Covid Two British aid workers 'captured by Russian troops' in Ukraine Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • After Criticizing Putin’s War, Russian Tycoon Tinkov Sells Bank He Built

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned billionaire Oleg Tinkov sold his family’s stake in the digital bank he founded to Russia’s richest man, Vladimir Potanin, just over a week after he slammed President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureStocks Surge Before Amazon Casts Shadow Over Rally: Markets WrapA P

  • 21 Karen Stories That Are Both Extremely Cringeworthy And Rage-Inducing

    "Complained about the food she got from a free food pantry...while she was getting $5K a month in spousal support."View Entire Post ›

  • Buddy the Dog’s face ‘fully healed’ as he recovers at veterinarian’s home, officials say

    A year after being set on fire, Buddy the Dog's face is healed.

  • LAPD officers were told a man had a gun and shot him. He had a cellphone

    Video posted by the LAPD shows two officers approach a man they believed was armed with a gun and quickly shoot him. He had a cellphone.

  • Arizona utilities warn of blackouts in summers ahead; Cardinals trade first round pick for wide receiver; Theme days at Salt River Tubing

    Good morning, Arizona. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

  • Car dealers charged with stealing $600K from customers after years of accusations

    For years, a nagging thought kept coming across Jeff Szak’s mind: would the men who sold his car ever face charges for running off with his money?

  • Mom and daughter escape horrors of Ukraine, begin new life in Central Florida

    Violetta Herasymenko and her daughter Ulliana recently fled war-torn Eastern Ukraine, but not before living through terror.

  • Clearly, Florida on point about math textbooks being woke indoctrination manuals

    OpEd: Once students have accepted this additive identity element of zero, how long before they are seduced into talking about gender identity?

  • She Said, He Said: Bob Stoops keeps talking about Lincoln Riley. Not that there's anything wrong with that

    Legendary OU coach Bob Stoops took a moment during his trip to the Oklahoma State Capitol to knock Lincoln Riley. What should we make of Stoops' comments?

  • United Methodist bishops acknowledge breakup is imminent

    The United Methodist Church’s Council of Bishops, ending a five-day meeting Friday, acknowledged the inevitable breakup of their denomination – a schism that will widen this weekend with the launch of a global movement led by theologically conservative Methodists. The breakaway denomination, called the Global Methodist Church, will officially exist as of Sunday. Its leaders have been exasperated by liberal churches’ continued defiance of UMC bans on same-sex marriage and the ordination of openly gay clergy.

  • Police chase ends in crash in Detroit

    Police chase ends in crash in Detroit

  • 90 Day Fiancé ’s Caroline Schwitzky Survives Alleged Murder Attempt by Boyfriend

    90 Day Fiancé star Caroline Schwitzky’s boyfriend Cole Goldberg was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and battery for allegedly strangling and attempting to drown her.

  • Widespread damage as tornado tears through Kansas

    Shocking footage shows a large twister snaking through the city of Wichita.