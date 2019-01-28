8 children safely removed from bus trapped under power lines after crash in New Jersey

LONG HILL, N.J. – Eight children and their driver were safely removed from their school bus in Long Hill, New Jersey, on Monday morning after it crashed into a utility pole, trapping it off the road with power lines laying on top, police said.

No injuries or pain were reported among the victims, but the bus driver was taken to Morristown Medical Center for evaluation per bus-company policy, Lt. James Marczewski said.

Police arrived shortly after receiving multiple 911 calls about the crash at 8:26 a.m., Marczewski said.

The occupants of the bus obeyed orders to remain on board after police observed "primary wires" atop the bus, then exited when instructed.

The children were being driven to Millington and Gillette elementary schools when the crash occurred.

"The children were transported to their schools after the accident to meet up with their parents," Marczewski said.

Jersey Central Power & Light Co. reported two power outages in the area, with 438 Morris County, New Jersey, customers without power. The power lines were still on top of the bus at noon.

Rich Donat, a Long Hill Township resident, said he had just put his 6-year-old daughter on a different bus to Gillette School about 8:23 a.m. when two power outages in the area alerted him that something was wrong.

Word of the crash spread quickly on social media among parents, Donat said. When he learned about the crash, he went to the scene, as did other anxious parents.

"We are pretty freaked," said Donat. "I know I was a little freaked. Nobody told us anything."

Other parents went to the schools for updated information.

Long Hill School District Superintendent Edwin Acevedo was not immediately available for comment.

