8 cities you can fly to from Akron-Canton for under $200 round trip in February, March

Tommie Jo Adkins, left, and her friend Debra Lumbreras of Perry Heights head to board Allegiant Airlines' inaugural flight to Myrtle Beach on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Green.

January can be a cruel month in northern Ohio with its cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. It's enough to make you want to get away.

And it turns out February is a pretty good month for a quick getaway.

Hopper, a travel website that tracks airfares, says February historically is a pretty good month to travel with airfares averaging $276 − about 8 percent lower than a year ago.

Prices slowly rise reaching an average of $302 by May.

The Akron-Canton Airport is home to four airlines, including two budget flyers, Allegiant and Breeze.

Cheapest destinations from Akron in February and March

A check of Google Flights shows a number of cheap round-trip destinations out of Akron-Canton over the next two months.

Orlando as low as $60 on Breeze.

Charleston as low as $78 on Breeze.

Nashville as low as $85 on Allegiant.

Miami as low as $104 on Allegiant.

Las Vegas as low as $136 on Breeze.

Washington, D.C., as low as $152 on American.

Chicago as low as $154 on United.

Atlanta as low as $196 on American.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Here's 8 cities you can get a cheap flight to out of Akron and Canton