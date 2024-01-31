8 cities you can fly to from Akron-Canton for under $200 round trip in February, March
January can be a cruel month in northern Ohio with its cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. It's enough to make you want to get away.
And it turns out February is a pretty good month for a quick getaway.
Hopper, a travel website that tracks airfares, says February historically is a pretty good month to travel with airfares averaging $276 − about 8 percent lower than a year ago.
Prices slowly rise reaching an average of $302 by May.
The Akron-Canton Airport is home to four airlines, including two budget flyers, Allegiant and Breeze.
Cheapest destinations from Akron in February and March
A check of Google Flights shows a number of cheap round-trip destinations out of Akron-Canton over the next two months.
Orlando as low as $60 on Breeze.
Charleston as low as $78 on Breeze.
Nashville as low as $85 on Allegiant.
Miami as low as $104 on Allegiant.
Las Vegas as low as $136 on Breeze.
Washington, D.C., as low as $152 on American.
Chicago as low as $154 on United.
Atlanta as low as $196 on American.
This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Here's 8 cities you can get a cheap flight to out of Akron and Canton