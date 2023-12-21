These 8 Columbia restaurants will be open Christmas 2023 serving holiday meals

Christmas is usually stressful enough because of all the shopping, gift wrapping and travel planning.

Why add Christmas meal preparation into the mix?

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are less than a week away and while the meal may not be quite as big of a deal as it is on Thanksgiving, people do tend to enjoy a nice feast for the holiday.

With that in mind, some Columbia restaurants plan to keep their doors open and provide plenty of food for families that don’t feel like preparing meals themselves this year.

Here are eight Columbia restaurants that will be open serving customers on Christmas Day and or Christmas Eve.

The Grand

The Grand, a downtown Columbia staple, will be open from 4 p.m. on midnight on Christmas Day.

Along with a bowling alley, The Grand offers plenty of tasty menu options, from chicken and waffles during brunch hours, to smoked pork chops, goat cheese basil salmon and seafood pasta alfredo during dinner hours.

To make a reservation, click here.

The Grand is located at 1621 Main St.

Smoked

Visit Smoked if you’d like to eat downtown on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day this year. The restaurant will be open regular hours on Christmas Eve, but will only be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Smoked is an upscale restaurant and bar that offers farm-to-table dishes that include seafood and house-smoked prime meats.

Smoked is located at 1643 Main St.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House will be open from noon to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day. Choose from a variety of options, from ribeye and T-bone steaks, to lamb chops and pork chops. The restaurant also has a variety of seafood options, such as garlic crusted sea bass, barbecued shrimp or salmon.

To make a reservation, click here.

Ruth’s in Columbia is located at 924-A Senate Street.

California Dreaming

The California Dreaming Columbia location will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The restaurant will serve a traditional Christmas dinner, including roasted turkey and ham, Brussels sprouts, corn soufflé, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes with pralines, cranberry sauce and peach pie.

California Dreaming in Columbia is located at 401 Main Street.

Hanabi Hibachi and Sushi

How about trying something a little different this Christmas with a meal from Hanabi Hibachi? The downtown restaurant will be open normal hours on Christmas Eve and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Pick from traditional Japanese-style hibachi meals with steak, shrimp, chicken, lobster, pork or any combination. There’s also a variety of sushi rolls on the menu or you can order a sampler if you can’t decide on what to try.

Hanabi Hibachi and Sushi is located at 1626 Main St.

Halls Chophouse

Halls Chophouse in downtown Columbia will be closed on Christmas Day, but will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for brunch and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner on Christmas Eve. Menu offerings include filet mignon, ahi tuna, shrimp and grits, New York strip, tomahawk ribeye and Japanese A5 wagyu filet.

Halls Chophouse is at 1221 Main St.

Hampton Street Vineyard

Hampton Street Vineyard will be offering a special menu of its French-infused cuisine from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The three-course meal includes options such as French onion soup, crawfish deviled eggs, moules frites, flounder, chicken roulade, braised short ribs, creme brûlée and chocolate mousse.

To make a reservation, click here.

Hampton Street Vineyard is located at 1207 Hampton St.

Cracker Barrel

The national chain Cracker Barrel will be offering special holiday meals for pickup from Dec. 21 through Dec. 28. Those include the holiday ham family dinner, which serves four to six people, or the larger holiday ham feast, which serves eight to 10 people and along with the main dishes, includes extra sides and desserts. If ham isn’t your favorite, you could instead choose the prime rib family dinner instead.

To pre-order and customize a holiday meal and to schedule for pickup at one of Columbia’s Cracker Barrel locations, click here.