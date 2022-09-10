8 Costco Frozen Foods That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck

YvanDube / iStock.com

Across the nation, the cost of food is on the rise; in fact, we haven't seen these kinds of markups since the late 1970s. Although inflation appears to be slowing down, it's not as though groceries will just magically get cheaper than they are at present.

A great way to save on food (and avoid waste) is to buy it frozen. Most every supermarket and big-box store has an ample array of frozen foods, but the best place to buy such items is at the retail giant that needs no introduction: Costco.

GOBankingRates talked with Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com, to find out the eight best frozen items to buy at Costco.

Eggo Waffles

"At Costco, a box of 72 will cost around $12, which works out to about 17 cents each," Ramhold said. "Shopping elsewhere, you could pay as much as $7.75 for a box of 24, which comes out to 32 cents each. That means Costco is almost half the cost of other stores."

Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks

"These are a great thing to keep on hand for late-night snacks or quick game-day foods, and Costco has a 5-pound box of them for $17.48," Ramhold said. "Other stores charge around $14 for 3.25 pounds -- that works out to $3.50 per pound at Costco vs. $4.40 per pound elsewhere."

Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend

"If you like smoothies, this bag of mixed berries is an excellent thing to keep in your freezer," Ramhold said. "Costco has 4-pound bags for $16.39, while other grocery stores will have 3-pound bags for $15.49. That breaks down to $4.10 per pound at Costco vs. $5.16 per pound elsewhere."

Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries

"If you prefer just strawberries, Costco has you covered there, too," Ramhold said. "A 4-pound bag will set you back $12.78, while elsewhere you can expect to pay around $4.77 for just 10 ounces. That breaks down to 20 cents per ounce at Costco vs. 48 cents per ounce at other stores."

Kirkland Signature Italian Style Beef Meatballs

"Get 6 pounds of these for $21.85 at Costco -- they're good to keep on hand and can be added to things like pasta for a quick dinner whenever," Ramhold said. "Other grocery stores charge around $11 for about 2 pounds, which means you'd pay 34 cents per ounce compared to 23 cents per ounce at Costco."

Beyond Burger Patties

"If you're looking for plant-based beef alternatives, Costco is a great place to look," Ramhold said. "A 10-count package of Beyond Burger patties will cost around $16 at the warehouse club; elsewhere, you'll pay closer to $6.53 for just two patties. Costco's deal works out to $1.60 each while other stores are $3.27 each, making Costco an easy winner here."

Impossible Burger Patties

"If you prefer Impossible over Beyond, Costco has those, too," Ramhold said. "Pick up an 8-count pack of Impossible patties for around $12.67 at Costco, or $1.58 each. Elsewhere, you'll pay $6.63 or more for just two patties, which works out to $3.32 each. Again, Costco is a clear winner for meat alternatives."

Dr. Praeger's Organic Veggie Burgers

"Speaking of meat substitutes, Costco has a 12-pack of these organic veggie burgers for around $12.77 -- or $1.06 each," Ramhold said. "Elsewhere, you can get a 2-pack for about $6.41, which breaks down to $3.21 each. Once again, Costco is a clear winner."

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Costco Frozen Foods That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck