These 8 countries joined US and Israel in opposing UN resolution on Gaza

Ten countries, including the United States and Israel, opposed the resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza that was overwhelmingly passed by the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

The United Nations General Assembly passed the resolution with 153 in favor, 10 opposed and 23 abstentions that calls for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, where Israel has waged attacks against the militant group Hamas. It also calls for all parties to obey international humanitarian law and demands that Hamas release the hostages it kidnapped during the surprise attack on Oct. 7, which left more than 1,200 Israelis dead.

Hamas released about 100 of the estimated 240 hostages during a temporary cease-fire that ended Dec. 1.

Many humanitarian groups, policymakers and countries have raised concerns that Israel’s offensive in Gaza has created a humanitarian crisis and put millions of civilians at risk. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry has said that more than 18,000 people have died in the territory since the war began.

In addition, international organizations have sounded the alarm on the lack of necessary supplies, food and water available to Palestinians in Gaza.

The newly passed resolution, which is nonbinding, comes days after the U.S. vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution also calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. That resolution would have required Israel to halt its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Here are the eight countries that joined with the U.S. and Israel in opposing the resolution.

Austria

Czechia

Guatemala

Liberia

Micronesia

Nauru

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

