8 dead in 3 shootings at Atlanta-area spas

Catherine Garcia
·1 min read

Eight people were killed on Tuesday in three separate shootings at spas in the metro Atlanta area.

A suspect in one of the shootings, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, is in custody, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said. That shooting occurred at Young's Asian Massage Parlor near Acworth, and left four people dead and one injured. Police said Long was arrested in Crisp County, 150 miles south of Atlanta.

The other two shootings took place at spas in northeast Atlanta. Police first responded to a robbery call at Gold Spa, and found three women dead inside. While there, officers received a call to investigate a shooting at Aromatherapy Spa across the street, where they discovered another woman shot to death.

The shootings all occurred at spas where the majority of employees are Asian, and officials said they are investigating whether they are linked. Law enforcement officers have been sent to check in on other spas and massage parlors in the area.

