8 dead, dozens injured in school shooting in Russia

A gunman attacked a school Tuesday morning in the Russian city of Kazan, killing eight people — seven eighth grade students and a teacher — and leaving 21 others hospitalized with wounds, Russian officials said.

  • School shooting in Kazan kills 8 people, say Russian officials

    A gunman attacked a school Tuesday morning in the Russian city of Kazan, killing eight people — seven students and a teacher — and leaving 21 other people hospitalized with wounds, Russian officials said.

  • Russia school shooting: At least eight killed in Kazan attack

    A former pupil attacked the secondary school in Tatarstan, central Russia, early on Tuesday morning

