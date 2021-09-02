'Thought this was Noah's Ark': At least 9 dead after flooding overwhelms NYC, Northeast; states of emergency declared

NEW YORK – The death toll from the remnants of Hurricane Ida's stunning blast through the Northeast rose to at least nine Thursday after a wide swath of the region became overwhelmed by fierce downpours and localized flooding.

At least eight people in New York City died in the storm, police said. In New Jersey, Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said one person died there in a submerged car. Passaic officials also said they fear a woman and her child were swept away by the flooding.

In Pennsylvania, “multiple fatalities” were reported in Montgomery County outside Philadelphia, county spokesperson Kelly Cofrancisco said. Details were not immediately available.

Flooding was also reported in Maryland, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. More than 230,000 homes and businesses in the region were without power Thursday morning.

The carnage comes days after Hurricane Ida barreled ashore Sunday in Louisiana packing 150-mph winds. At least seven deaths had been reported earlier, including two each in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama and one Maryland. Power remained out to almost 1 million Louisiana power customers Thursday.

In New York, flooding turned major streets into rivers and swamped basement and first-floor apartments as the heavy rain pounded the city for multiple hours Wednesday night. The National Weather Service office in New York declared a flash flooding emergency, a rare warning for situations where the flooding is “leading to a severe threat to human life and catastrophic damage.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Wednesday night as the National Weather Service also warned water-logged New Jersey was at risk for tornadoes.

New York’s FDR Drive, a major artery on the east side of Manhattan, and the Bronx River Parkway were under water late Wednesday evening. Videos shared on social media showed the Brooklyn Queens Expressway impassible, cars stuck in streets in Elmhurst, Queens, and water racing into subway stations in Manhattan.

New York police responded to numerous 911 calls, but the department did not have an initial tally of how many water rescues it was involved in as of Thursday morning.

In Brooklyn, Dan Melamid was on the phone with a friend when he looked out the window of his apartment and saw how high the water was getting.

“I thought this was Noah’s Ark,” he said.

He grabbed his flip-flops – the first shoes available – and ran to his car before the floodwaters could sweep it away, a fate other drivers couldn’t avoid near McCarren Park. The water was nearly into his car when he got to it, but he was able to find a spot several blocks from worst flooding. In the scramble, he lost a flip-flop.

"I had to walk home barefoot,” he said.

Weather disasters are getting worse worldwide. But they aren't as deadly.

The National Weather Service recorded 3.15 inches of rain in New York’s Central Park in one hour late Wednesday, far surpassing the record 1.94 inches that fell in one hour during Tropical Storm Henri less than two weeks ago.

Cedric Lewis, 27, who lives on Manhattan's Upper West Side, said he saw what looked like a new pond in Central Park on Thursday morning. The water nearly submerged a tunnel, and Lewis estimated the flooding was about 7 feet deep.

"It looks like there's supposed to be a pond here. There are ducks swimming.” Lewis said, describing the scene a similar to something out of "The Wizard of Oz." “You could dive off the bridge into this water and it'd be fine.”

A flooded area of Central Park on Thursday morning after the remnants of Ida swept New York City.

Amtrak suspended train service between Philadelphia and Boston for departures scheduled before noon Thursday.

NYC subway status in flux for morning rush

Subway stations and tracks became so flooded that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority suspended all service. Videos posted online showed subway riders standing on seats in cars filled with water.

Although the rain had ended overnight, 21 areas of the New York City subway system still had some flooding as of 6 a.m., acting MTA Chairman Janno Lieber told NY1. Pumping was continuing, and subway service should increase, but Lieber declined to predict when the system would return to full service.

"Service is largely suspended due to heavy rainfall and flooding across the region," MTA said in a 5 a.m. notice on its website. "Please avoid all unnecessary travel at this time."

Here's what you need to know about flash floods: 'They can occur in all 50 states'

Over 230,000 without power across Northeast

Almost 100,000 homes and businesses across Pennsylvania were without power Thursday morning, according to the tracking website poweroutage.us. Another 60,000 were in the dark in New Jersey, and more than 40,000 in New Jersey. Another 30,000 homes and businesses were without power in Maryland, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

"Our crews are working around the clock to restore outages and prevent flood damage to electrical equipment in the areas hardest hit by remnants of Ida," Pennsylvania Power and Light said in a tweet.

Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the aftermath of downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that hit the area.

Historic rainfall for Pennsylvania

In Philadelphia, Schuylkill River flooding forced officials to close parts of the Vine Street Expressway and Schuylkill Expressway, two major commuter arteries. Across the state, about 3,000 people were evacuated near the city of Johnstown – where the Great Flood of 1889 killed ore than 2,000 – after heavy rains threatened a local dam. And 40 kids and their driver had to be rescued from a school bus trapped in high water in Shaler Township outside Pittsburgh.

Ida could go down as one of the wettest storms to go through central Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service. Some areas reported more than 6 inches of rain, flooding roads and overflowing creeks. The region had a number of warnings or watches for tornadoes, thunderstorms and flash floods.

New Jersey airport, public transit struggle

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in all of New Jersey’s 21 counties. Jarring footage showed water inside Newark Liberty International Airport and water rushing into baggage facilities. The airport announced on Twitter that it had suspended all flight activity as of 10:30 p.m. Limited flights began a couple hours later.

New Jersey Transit said almost all train service suspended.

"All light rail & buses are subject to suspensions, detours, and delays due to widespread weather issues," the agency tweeted.

In Passaic, the man who died was one of three occupants of the car. Firefighters managed to rescue the man's 66-year-old wife, and their 26-year-old son. The names of all those involved have yet to be released.

Authorities were searching for the woman and her baby – who may have been swept up in the same culvert that carried away a 24-year-old DoorDash driver back in July.

Struggles continue in Louisiana, where Ida's rage began

Some lights were finally coming back on in New Orleans. The power was back on before dawn Thursday in the city’s central business district, Uptown, Midtown, New Orleans East and the Carrollton area, the electricity company Entergy announced. Utility crews also restored power to Ochsner’s main hospital campus in Jefferson Parish and several hospitals near Baton Rouge. City crews completely cleared some New Orleans streets of fallen trees and debris, and a few corner stores reopened.

Outside New Orleans, neighborhoods remained flooded and residents were still in the dark. More than 1,200 people were walking through some of Ida’s hardest-hit communities to look for those needing help, according to the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s office. President Joe Biden was scheduled to visit Louisiana on Friday to survey the damage, the White House said.

Bacon reported from Arlington, Va. Contributing: Morgan Hines, Christal Hayes and Kevin McCoy, USA TODAY; Matt Fagan, NorthJersey.com; The Associated Press

