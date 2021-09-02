'Thought this was Noah's Ark': At least 9 dead after flooding overwhelms NYC, Northeast; states of emergency declared

Ryan W. Miller and John Bacon, USA TODAY
·7 min read

NEW YORK – The death toll from the remnants of Hurricane Ida's stunning blast through the Northeast rose to at least nine Thursday after a wide swath of the region became overwhelmed by fierce downpours and localized flooding.

At least eight people in New York City died in the storm, police said. In New Jersey, Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said one person died there in a submerged car. Passaic officials also said they fear a woman and her child were swept away by the flooding.

In Pennsylvania, “multiple fatalities” were reported in Montgomery County outside Philadelphia, county spokesperson Kelly Cofrancisco said. Details were not immediately available.

Flooding was also reported in Maryland, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. More than 230,000 homes and businesses in the region were without power Thursday morning.

The carnage comes days after Hurricane Ida barreled ashore Sunday in Louisiana packing 150-mph winds. At least seven deaths had been reported earlier, including two each in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama and one Maryland. Power remained out to almost 1 million Louisiana power customers Thursday.

In New York, flooding turned major streets into rivers and swamped basement and first-floor apartments as the heavy rain pounded the city for multiple hours Wednesday night. The National Weather Service office in New York declared a flash flooding emergency, a rare warning for situations where the flooding is “leading to a severe threat to human life and catastrophic damage.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Wednesday night as the National Weather Service also warned water-logged New Jersey was at risk for tornadoes.

New York’s FDR Drive, a major artery on the east side of Manhattan, and the Bronx River Parkway were under water late Wednesday evening. Videos shared on social media showed the Brooklyn Queens Expressway impassible, cars stuck in streets in Elmhurst, Queens, and water racing into subway stations in Manhattan.

New York police responded to numerous 911 calls, but the department did not have an initial tally of how many water rescues it was involved in as of Thursday morning.

In Brooklyn, Dan Melamid was on the phone with a friend when he looked out the window of his apartment and saw how high the water was getting.

“I thought this was Noah’s Ark,” he said.

He grabbed his flip-flops – the first shoes available – and ran to his car before the floodwaters could sweep it away, a fate other drivers couldn’t avoid near McCarren Park. The water was nearly into his car when he got to it, but he was able to find a spot several blocks from worst flooding. In the scramble, he lost a flip-flop.

"I had to walk home barefoot,” he said.

Weather disasters are getting worse worldwide. But they aren't as deadly.

The National Weather Service recorded 3.15 inches of rain in New York’s Central Park in one hour late Wednesday, far surpassing the record 1.94 inches that fell in one hour during Tropical Storm Henri less than two weeks ago.

Cedric Lewis, 27, who lives on Manhattan's Upper West Side, said he saw what looked like a new pond in Central Park on Thursday morning. The water nearly submerged a tunnel, and Lewis estimated the flooding was about 7 feet deep.

"It looks like there's supposed to be a pond here. There are ducks swimming.” Lewis said, describing the scene a similar to something out of "The Wizard of Oz." “You could dive off the bridge into this water and it'd be fine.”

A flooded area of Central Park on Thursday morning after the remnants of Ida swept New York City.
A flooded area of Central Park on Thursday morning after the remnants of Ida swept New York City.

Amtrak suspended train service between Philadelphia and Boston for departures scheduled before noon Thursday.

NYC subway status in flux for morning rush

Subway stations and tracks became so flooded that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority suspended all service. Videos posted online showed subway riders standing on seats in cars filled with water.

Although the rain had ended overnight, 21 areas of the New York City subway system still had some flooding as of 6 a.m., acting MTA Chairman Janno Lieber told NY1. Pumping was continuing, and subway service should increase, but Lieber declined to predict when the system would return to full service.

"Service is largely suspended due to heavy rainfall and flooding across the region," MTA said in a 5 a.m. notice on its website. "Please avoid all unnecessary travel at this time."

Here's what you need to know about flash floods: 'They can occur in all 50 states'

Over 230,000 without power across Northeast

Almost 100,000 homes and businesses across Pennsylvania were without power Thursday morning, according to the tracking website poweroutage.us. Another 60,000 were in the dark in New Jersey, and more than 40,000 in New Jersey. Another 30,000 homes and businesses were without power in Maryland, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

"Our crews are working around the clock to restore outages and prevent flood damage to electrical equipment in the areas hardest hit by remnants of Ida," Pennsylvania Power and Light said in a tweet.

Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the aftermath of downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that hit the area.
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the aftermath of downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that hit the area.

Historic rainfall for Pennsylvania

In Philadelphia, Schuylkill River flooding forced officials to close parts of the Vine Street Expressway and Schuylkill Expressway, two major commuter arteries. Across the state, about 3,000 people were evacuated near the city of Johnstown – where the Great Flood of 1889 killed ore than 2,000 – after heavy rains threatened a local dam. And 40 kids and their driver had to be rescued from a school bus trapped in high water in Shaler Township outside Pittsburgh.

Ida could go down as one of the wettest storms to go through central Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service. Some areas reported more than 6 inches of rain, flooding roads and overflowing creeks. The region had a number of warnings or watches for tornadoes, thunderstorms and flash floods.

New Jersey airport, public transit struggle

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in all of New Jersey’s 21 counties. Jarring footage showed water inside Newark Liberty International Airport and water rushing into baggage facilities. The airport announced on Twitter that it had suspended all flight activity as of 10:30 p.m. Limited flights began a couple hours later.

New Jersey Transit said almost all train service suspended.

"All light rail & buses are subject to suspensions, detours, and delays due to widespread weather issues," the agency tweeted.

In Passaic, the man who died was one of three occupants of the car. Firefighters managed to rescue the man's 66-year-old wife, and their 26-year-old son. The names of all those involved have yet to be released.

Authorities were searching for the woman and her baby – who may have been swept up in the same culvert that carried away a 24-year-old DoorDash driver back in July.

Struggles continue in Louisiana, where Ida's rage began

Some lights were finally coming back on in New Orleans. The power was back on before dawn Thursday in the city’s central business district, Uptown, Midtown, New Orleans East and the Carrollton area, the electricity company Entergy announced. Utility crews also restored power to Ochsner’s main hospital campus in Jefferson Parish and several hospitals near Baton Rouge. City crews completely cleared some New Orleans streets of fallen trees and debris, and a few corner stores reopened.

Outside New Orleans, neighborhoods remained flooded and residents were still in the dark. More than 1,200 people were walking through some of Ida’s hardest-hit communities to look for those needing help, according to the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s office. President Joe Biden was scheduled to visit Louisiana on Friday to survey the damage, the White House said.

Bacon reported from Arlington, Va. Contributing: Morgan Hines, Christal Hayes and Kevin McCoy, USA TODAY; Matt Fagan, NorthJersey.com; The Associated Press

More: Here's how to mark yourself 'safe' on Facebook if you live in area impacted by Ida

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Flooding in NYC, New Jersey: 9 dead, mayhem in subway after Ida rains

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ida remnants pound New Jersey and flood streets

    New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in all of his state4's 21 counties, urging people to stay off the flooded roads as the remnants of Hurricane Ida cause widespread floods. (Sept. 2)

  • Upstate man killed on way to help victims of Hurricane Ida

    Upstate man killed on way to help victims of Hurricane Ida

  • Death toll rises after Ida’s remnants hit Northeast

    The remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped historic rain over the tri-state area, with at least nine deaths linked to flooding in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania as basement apartments suddenly filled with water and freeways and boulevards turned into rivers, submerging cars. At least nine deaths were reported in New York City and New Jersey. A New York City police spokesperson says a total of eight people died when they became trapped in flooded basements.

  • Tragic videos show historic flooding in New York after Ida blasts the Northeast

    Videos of unprecedented flooding in New York capture the affects of Hurricane Ida as it heads northeast.

  • Ida updates: 5 found dead in New Jersey apartment

    A flash flood emergency was declared for the first time in New York City as subway stations were turned into waterfalls and Midtown streets became rivers. New York City also declared a state of emergency, and as of Thursday morning, at least eight people have died due to the extreme floods. Five residents of the Oakwood Plaza apartment complex in Elizabeth, New Jersey, were found dead in the aftermath of the flooding Thursday morning, a city spokeswoman told ABC News.

  • New York and N.J. declare states of emergency as deadly flooding hits Northeast

    The governors of New York and New Jersey declared states of emergency on Wednesday, as historic rainfall and flash flooding caused travel chaos and power outages across the Northeastern U.S.The latest: At least nine deaths have been reported from the flooding in New York City and New Jersey, according to the New York Times.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePower outages were estimated to have hit over 101,000 customers in Pennsylv

  • Apocalyptic Storms Leave Trail of Death From NYC to Philadelphia, With Unprecedented Flash Flooding From Ida

    Anthony Behar/APAt least 14 people have died across the northeast after the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped apocalyptic amounts of rain along the East Coast, spawning unprecedented flash flooding overnight Wednesday. Seven of the deaths were in New York City. New York Fire Department spokesman Frank Dwyer said that three of the victims were in Queens, including two adults and a 2-year-old child who were found dead when firefighters “de-watered” a basement after a sidewall collapsed. Five people

  • New York and New Jersey declare states of emergency as Ida barrels through

    The downpours were being blamed for at least one death -- a 70-year-old man the mayor of Passaic, New Jersey says was swept away by floodwaters.

  • The scene in Philadelphia after remnants of Hurricane Ida brought heavy rains to the Northeast

    The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought winds and heavy rains to several states in the Northeast, causing flooding and power outages for some residents.

  • At least 8 deaths as Hurricane Ida’s remnants hit Northeast

    Police in New York City reported seven deaths, including a 50-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy who were found unconscious and unresponsive late Wednesday inside a home.

  • New York, New Jersey declare flash flood emergencies, at least 9 reported dead

    Ida's remnants are delivering a devastating blow to the U.S. Northeast with catastrophic flash flooding and tornadoes prompting Flash Flood Emergencies to be issued by the National Weather Service.

  • Remnants of Ida lash New Jersey with rains, flooding

    The area around Mullica Hill, New Jersey, appears to have been hit particularly hard. A massive funnel was captured by Twitter user Ryan Thoden in the area."Its like a war zone. The one house there, there is nothing left of it. I have never witnessed something like this before in my life," said one resident.

  • Storm Ida: Flash flooding in New York and New Jersey kills nine

    A two-year-old boy is among the victims, while others were trapped in their flooded basements.

  • In photos: Ida's impact across the U.S.

    The remnants of Hurricane Ida combined with other storm systems to lash the Northeastern U.S. with heavy rains overnight. It left at least one person dead and triggered the first-ever flash flood emergency declaration for New York City.The big picture: As widespread power outages hit the Northeast, nearly 1 million people in Louisiana still had no electricity — four days after Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in the state.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights w

  • NYC floods – live: Nine deaths reported as Storm Ida triggers state of emergency in New York and New Jersey

    Follow below for the latest updates

  • Remnants of Ida spark flash floods in Maryland

    Social media video filmed by an eyewitness showed flood water gushing down sidewalk steps and retaining walls, and streams of brown flood water running along streets.Ida was forecast to become post-tropical on Wednesday as it tracked across the Mid-Atlantic into the Northeast, causing flooding and tornadoes in Maryland and other parts of the Mid-Atlantic, the U.S. National Weather Service said.

  • At least 9 reported dead in 'historic' flooding in New York, New Jersey

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Flooding killed at least nine people, swept away cars, submerged subway lines and grounded flights in New York and New Jersey as the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought torrential rains to the area. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio described the flooding and weather on Wednesday night as a "historic weather event," and the National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency in New York City for the first time. New York Governor Kathy Hochul urged commuters to stay home from work and pleaded for patience to "give us some time to have complete restoration of the trains" after service was knocked out in much of the area, leaving many riders stranded overnight.

  • Subway service extremely limited after severe flooding in NYC

    The MTA suspended service as torrential rain flooded subways on Wednesday night and Thursday morning there was extremely limited service.

  • Severe Weather Causing Flash Flooding In New York City

    Downpours caught many drivers in New York City off guard Wednesday night; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

  • New York City Subway Station Flooded as Storm Ida Prompts Flash Flood Emergency

    The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought flash flooding to New York City’s subway stations on September 1, inundating platforms and disrupting train services.This footage, uploaded by Paul Warner, shows floodwaters pouring down a staircase at the 45th Street Subway Station in Brooklyn.The National Weather Service issued the flash flood emergency late on Wednesday night, describing the flooding as “life-threatening” and urging locals to avoid travel where possible.According to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York, train services were extremely limited as several lines were delayed or suspended due to the flooding. Credit: Paul Warner via Storyful