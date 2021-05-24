8 dead, at least 38 injured — including 4 teens — in weekend shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO – Two men died and 21 other people — including at least four teens — were injured in shootings over less than 24 hours in Chicago between late Saturday and Sunday afternoon, according to police.

At least 38 people have been shot since 5 p.m. Friday in Chicago, eight of them fatally, according to police.

Just after midnight Sunday, a 49-year-old man died after being shot multiple times in the face and body by another man who had exited a silver sedan in the first block of Kilbourn Avenue in the Garfield Park neighborhood, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No one was in custody, police said.

About 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a 46-year-old man died and two other men were injured after shots were fired at them from a gray Jeep and blue Acura SUV in the 5500 block of South Michigan Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood, police said.

The 46-year-old man, who had been shot in the back, died at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. A 30-year-old man was shot in the head and was in critical condition, and a 50-year-old man was shot in the arm and was in good condition, both at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

No one was in custody.

About 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a 35-year-old woman was seriously injured in a shooting in River North, Chicago police said. The woman was among a group of people who got into an argument with another group in the 200 block of Illinois Street when a male fired shots, hitting her in the lower back. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

One person was arrested, and charges are pending, police said. Investigators don’t know if the woman was the intended target.

Several teens were also injured by gunfire, according to police.

A 17-year-old male was shot in the hand about 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of South Justine Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, police said. He was described as being stable at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

An 18-year-old male suffered five gunshot wounds after he was fired at from a dark-colored SUV about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 10-100 block of East Cermak Road in the Near South Side neighborhood, police said. He was described as stable at Mercy Hospital & Medical Center.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg about 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of West Arthington Street in the Garfield Park neighborhood from an occupant of a black vehicle, police said. He was in fair condition at Mount Sinai Hospital. No one was in custody.

A 16-year-old was in good condition at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston after he was shot in his left leg about 9 p.m. Saturday while he was in the front yard of a residence in the 2000 block of West Touhy Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood, police said. Shots were fired from a dark-colored vehicle. A 12-year-old girl who was with the teen suffered a laceration to her left arm from glass during the incident.

Police were investigating all of the shootings.