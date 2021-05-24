8 dead, at least 38 injured — including 4 teens — in weekend shootings in Chicago

Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
·3 min read

CHICAGO – Two men died and 21 other people — including at least four teens — were injured in shootings over less than 24 hours in Chicago between late Saturday and Sunday afternoon, according to police.

At least 38 people have been shot since 5 p.m. Friday in Chicago, eight of them fatally, according to police.

Just after midnight Sunday, a 49-year-old man died after being shot multiple times in the face and body by another man who had exited a silver sedan in the first block of Kilbourn Avenue in the Garfield Park neighborhood, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No one was in custody, police said.

About 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a 46-year-old man died and two other men were injured after shots were fired at them from a gray Jeep and blue Acura SUV in the 5500 block of South Michigan Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood, police said.

The 46-year-old man, who had been shot in the back, died at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. A 30-year-old man was shot in the head and was in critical condition, and a 50-year-old man was shot in the arm and was in good condition, both at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

No one was in custody.

About 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a 35-year-old woman was seriously injured in a shooting in River North, Chicago police said. The woman was among a group of people who got into an argument with another group in the 200 block of Illinois Street when a male fired shots, hitting her in the lower back. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

One person was arrested, and charges are pending, police said. Investigators don’t know if the woman was the intended target.

Several teens were also injured by gunfire, according to police.

A 17-year-old male was shot in the hand about 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of South Justine Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, police said. He was described as being stable at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

An 18-year-old male suffered five gunshot wounds after he was fired at from a dark-colored SUV about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 10-100 block of East Cermak Road in the Near South Side neighborhood, police said. He was described as stable at Mercy Hospital & Medical Center.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg about 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of West Arthington Street in the Garfield Park neighborhood from an occupant of a black vehicle, police said. He was in fair condition at Mount Sinai Hospital. No one was in custody.

A 16-year-old was in good condition at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston after he was shot in his left leg about 9 p.m. Saturday while he was in the front yard of a residence in the 2000 block of West Touhy Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood, police said. Shots were fired from a dark-colored vehicle. A 12-year-old girl who was with the teen suffered a laceration to her left arm from glass during the incident.

Police were investigating all of the shootings.

Recommended Stories

  • Where police reform stands a year after George Floyd's death

    Tuesday, May 25 will mark one year since George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police. President Biden is set to meet with members of the Floyd family as Congress continues negotiations on police reform legislation. The Brookings Institution Rubenstein fellow Rashawn Ray joined "CBSN AM" to discuss key components of the bill.

  • What a melting Arctic means for the world, and the planet

    Table of contents The great melt | The science of melt | Jostling nations | What could possibly go wrong? The great melt Ordinarily, in January, the waters of the Arctic ought to be encrusted with ice: thick, daunting ice, the kind that resists nearly every ship on earth.

  • How Does the Stock Market Work?

    Whether it involves your IRA, 401(k) or even if you participate in a pension plan, the success of these funds depends on the stock market.

  • Junkyard Gem: 1994 Toyota Camry LE V6 Coupe

    From the beginning of North American sales for the 1983 model year, the Toyota Camry could be purchased as a four-door sedan or (from 1987 through 1996) as a four-door station wagon… except for a brief moment during the middle 1990s, when a flirting-with-sportiness Camry coupe was available. With the passing of a quarter-century since the last new Camry Coupe rolled out of a Toyota showroom, these cars have become uncommon sights today. Sure, a Camry Solara coupe was made for the 1999-2008 model years, but its Camry origins got decreasing emphasis with each passing year and its aspirations to coolness just seemed frivolous.

  • There’s no reason for SC to execute inmates in the electric chair or by firing squad

    The conservative Georgia and Nebraska supreme courts have both ruled that the brutality of death by execution makes it unconstitutional.

  • Secret Lisbon – the best things to do while avoiding the crowds

    As one of only a handful of green-list countries announced so far, Portugal is about to do a lot of heavy lifting to satisfy a year of pent-up holiday demand. Lisbon, the city of seven hills, dazzling light and custard tarts that’s just minutes from some of Europe’s best beaches is sure to be in hot demand. We have selected a few favourites that are either lesser-known, off the beaten path or just not quite yet on the tourism radar to give you a unique experience of Portugal’s capital. The international borders are open to Portugal and to enter a PCR test is required within 72 hours of departure. Eat O Frade Chef Carlos Afonso worked his way through Michelin-starred kitchens before returning to his roots, opening this modern tavern with his cousin Sérgio Frade. Cuisine from Portugal’s Alentejo region is hearty farmer’s fare but the cousins have elevated classics like duck rice to something worthy of their newly earned Michelin Bib Gourmand. The best seats are at the U-shaped counter surrounding the busy kitchen. Contact: 00 351 938 788 705; Facebook page Prices: ££ Reservations: Recommended

  • Police arrest 150 ‘unruly’ teenagers after thousands gather for TikTok star’s birthday

    The crowd vandalised shops, hurled fireworks, rocks, and bottles at the police

  • Brittany Lincicome prepares to return to LPGA in Las Vegas after suffering a miscarriage

    "My husband and I both know that God has plan for us," she said. "There’s a reason why it happened, even though we don’t see it now."

  • Lim family's global assets on radar after Singapore court move

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -A Singapore court has approved a freeze on up to $3.5 billion of assets of the family behind collapsed Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, boosting the prospect of debt recovery from the former oil trading empire that counts some of the world's biggest banks among its creditors. Hin Leong was wound up in March after failing in a year-long effort to restructure more than $3 billion in debts after the COVID-19-led oil crash laid bare huge losses. Founder Lim Oon Kuin admitted in a court document last year to directing the company not to disclose hundreds of millions of dollars in losses over several years.

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • Eurovision: Italy wins while UK's James Newman gets nul points

    The favourite, Måneskin, came first with their rock song Zitti e Buoni but the UK got nul points.

  • Dua Lipa responds to advertisement in New York Times attacking her for activism on Israel-Palestine

    Singer said World Values Network were “shamelessly using her name to advance their ugly campaign” on Twitter

  • Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

    Judge permits recount in county with no evidence of absentee ballot fraud, fuelling former president’s claims

  • Glastonbury: BBC to screen director's cut of live-stream concert

    Highlights from the one-off concert will be screened alongside a 60-minute documentary.

  • NASCAR at COTA live updates: Chase Elliott wins as race called after red flag, heavy rain

    Lap-by-lap highlights from the NASCAR Cup race at Circuit of the Americas.

  • Blinken says US to deal with 'grave' humanitarian situation in Gaza

    Secretary of State says US will address humanitarian situation in devastated area

  • Five year old boy emerges as sole survivor of cable car tragedy after losing entire family in crash

    The sole survivor from Italy’s devastating cable car crash is a boy of five who lost his entire family in the accident. The little boy lost his mother, father, two-year-old brother and grandparents in the tragedy in northern Italy. Investigators are trying to work out what went wrong with the cable car, which plunged about 65ft to the ground as it was approaching the top of a mountain overlooking Lake Maggiore in the northern region of Piedmont. The family, who were Israeli, were among the 14 people who died in the accident. The other victims were all Italian with the exception of a young man of Iranian origin. The Israelis were named as father Amit Biran, 30, who was studying medicine, his wife Tal Peleg-Biran, 26, and their two year old son Tom, who all lived in the Italian city of Pavia. The toddler died after multiple efforts to restart his heart failed, doctors said.

  • ‘No microchip can fit in there’: Why I decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine after all

    Toriano Porter was a holdout, but he changed his mind.

  • Bennifer takes Miami: JLo and Ben Affleck’s reignited romance heats up down south

    It’s official: Bennifer 2.0.

  • Dad of 4-Year-Old Slain in Dallas Apologizes for Leaving Kids

    via Trevor GernonThe father of the 4-year-old boy kidnapped from his bed and dumped dead on a Dallas street says he will never forgive himself for leaving his son and his twin brother with a friend while he skipped town under a cloud of legal problems.Trevor Gernon released a recorded statement on his sister’s YouTube account both apologizing for not taking care of his son Cash and asking the public not to be too hard on him.Gernon said that when he moved to Dallas, he moved in with an old friend, Monica Sherrod, and when he moved back to Houston “after an unsuccessful job hunt amongst other things,” he decided they would be better off with her.“I felt it was in the boys’ best interest to not disrupt their routine,” he said of Cash and his brother, Carter, who was not harmed and is now with his mother.“They were comfortable, they were around other kids, and from what it appeared, Monica was a trustworthy person. This choice I made with best of intentions has resulted in a most horrific outcome.”On May 15, an intruder was caught on a baby monitor camera sneaking into Cash and Carter’s bedroom at Sherrod’s home and lifting the still-sleeping boy from his bed.Two hours later, a passer-by found the child’s body tossed on the street. Police said he had been stabbed.Darriynn Brown, 18, who has some nebulous ties to Sherrod’s family, was charged with kidnapping and burglary, but police are waiting for the results of forensic tests to make a decision on murder charges. Investigators have not released a motive, and Brown’s mother has said she believes her son is being framed.Sherrod told reporters that Gernon left town after being ordered by a court into rehab. CrimeOnline obtained court records showing several outstanding charges against Gernon in Harris County.Gernon referenced his legal issues, saying in the recording, “I have to fear for my freedom, as it is the goal of some to see me go to jail rather than grieve the loss of my little boy.” He did not disclose his location or legal status.Crying at times, he did take responsibility for failing to protect the twins.“I have paid the most ultimate and painful price for my poor judgment and I have to live with this devastation every single day,” he said.“I will never forgive myself. If I could, I would go back and do everything different. This is a nightmare that doesn’t go away once I open my eyes in the morning. We just don’t understand how this could happen to such a bright and cheerful kid.”Addressing the boys’ mother, Melinda Seagroves, he added, “I am so sorry that I failed to keep him safe. That is my job as his dad and I was not able to do that and I’m sorry.”As The Daily Beast reported, Gernon has racked up a string of arrests over the years, serving 68 days in county lockup for a 2018 assault on his father during an argument over a credit-card bill.The Strange New Turn in the Case of 4-Year-Old Cash GernonFollowing his indictment on felony drug possession charges last November, he failed to appear for a March 29, 2021, hearing and thus forfeited a $10,000 bond payment. There is now an open warrant out for his arrest.Johnny Flanagan, whose son gave Gernon a job at his shop until they had a falling-out, told The Daily Beast: “He’s one of these guys that kind of goes whichever way the wind blows, you know, and he’ll do good for several months and then do bad for several months and you know, just up and disappear.”In the recording, Gernon pleaded for mercy in the court of public opinion.“I’m barely getting through a day that doesn’t take me to a dark place,” he said. “I hope you all could understand how fragile we all are and how quickly things can turn upside down…“I would hope that we can all cooperate and band together to make sure Cash gets the justice he deserves.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.