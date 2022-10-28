8 dead in Oklahoma after house fire, and a homicide investigation is underway

8 dead in Oklahoma after house fire, and a homicide investigation is underway
Phil Helsel
·1 min read

Eight people are dead after a fire at a home in Oklahoma, and police have launched a homicide investigation, officials said Thursday.

Police in Broken Arrow, in the Tulsa area, called the home a complex scene and said the circumstances are under investigation. It is not clear how the people died.

A family of eight — two adults and six children — lived in the home, police spokesperson Ethan Hutchins told reporters at the scene in a briefing broadcast by local media. Hutchins did not confirm they were the victims, who he said were being identified.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. Thursday.

“It is a complex scene given the state of the house due to the fire damage. This remains under investigation,” police said in a statement.

Firefighters on the scene of a house fire near South Hickory and West Galveston in Broken Arrow, Okla. on Oct. 27, 2022. ( 2 News Oklahoma)
Firefighters on the scene of a house fire near South Hickory and West Galveston in Broken Arrow, Okla. on Oct. 27, 2022. ( 2 News Oklahoma)

Police said there was no threat to the public and planned another news conference Friday.

Police Chief Brandon Berryhill asked for prayers.

“Broken Arrow stands together. We will mourn together, and in the end we will heal together. Please pray for those who have lost their lives, and for our first responders who are dealing with a tragedy of this magnitude,” Berryhill said in a statement.

Hutchins said that the incident was tragic and that it's unusual for Broken Arrow, a city of around 113,000 southeast of Tulsa.

"This is a very safe city, and homicides don’t happen here normally," Hutchins said. "This is the first homicide incident in Broken Arrow this year."

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in the investigation. Special agents, task force officers and an accelerant detection dog responded from the ATF's Dallas field division, agency spokesman Erik Longnecker said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • For the sixth time this year, human remains were found at Lake Mead

    More human remains were found at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada, marking the sixth discovery this year at the country's largest reservoir, a

  • China coal trade disrupted by COVID outbreaks as winter looms

    China's strict COVID-19 policy is constraining coal supplies and pushing up prices, industry officials and traders say, just weeks before the country's north switches on mostly coal-fired heating systems for winter and demand jumps. But China's top three coal production regions have reported hundreds of COVID cases in recent weeks, data from the country's health commission showed, disrupting coal trade. In Zhungeer county, which contributes 27% of Inner Mongolia's coal production, authorities ordered everyone in the area to stay home since Oct. 19 after a solitary COVID case was reported at a coal mine, local government statements showed.

  • Meta Asked to Cough Up $24.7 Million and Apologize for Violating Campaign Transparency Laws 822 Times

    For as much as Facebook wants to say it’s not interested in politics, it just can’t seem to keep from getting its hand caught in the political cookie jar.

  • Several hurt after train derails at Missouri’s Silver Dollar City amusement park

    Seven people were hospitalized after a popular steam-powered train derailed at Missouri’s Silver Dollar City amusement park Wednesday, officials said.

  • Families of men dismembered in Oklahoma file wrongful death suit against person of interest and his wife

    ‘There’s a lot of circumstantial evidence at this point that points to Joseph Kennedy as the perpetrator and causing the deaths’

  • Speeding driver slams into 20-year-old motorcyclist, severing his leg, feds say

    The man was driving more than 100 mph in a 45 mph zone in Virginia, prosecutors say.

  • Echo Park sexual assault suspect arrested

    Police have identified the Echo Park sexual assault suspect -- as authorities have learned he is already behind bars over a different sexual assault case.

  • Powerball's largest jackpot this year — $700 million — up for grabs

    The jackpot has increased steadily since the last grand prize winner was announced on Aug. 3.

  • Arson probed after major Los Angeles blaze and smaller fires

    A raging fire destroyed a vacant commercial building in Los Angeles early Wednesday and numerous other small fires broke out in the same area, triggering an arson investigation, authorities said. The Los Angeles Fire Department also deployed its robot firefighting vehicle, spokesperson Nicholas Prange said. Ten other fires broke out within an hour in roughly a half-mile (0.8-kilometer) radius and two “persons of interest” were detained, Capt. Erik Scott, a fire public information officer, said in a social media post.

  • Another Airline Is Planning an All-You-Can-Fly Subscription

    All-you-can-fly subscriptions have a mixed history. The most iconic experience of an unlimited flight subscription is still when one New York investment banker Steven Rothstein bought an unlimited American Airlines pass for $250,000 in the 1980s and spent the next 25 years flying first class nonstop. More recently, airlines have started offering a more controlled subscription still billed as all-you-can-fly.

  • Tech giants feel pain as cloud spending cuts suggest slowdown

    In a further sign that large companies may be girding against an imminent recession, U.S. tech giants Amazon.com, Microsoft and Intel said this week that customers were taking an axe to cloud and datacenter spending. Cloud services for years has been one of the largest and most dependable sources of growth for some of the biggest tech companies, including during the pandemic as people worked and studied from home. Growth in Amazon Web Services (AWS), the firm's lucrative cloud unit serving enterprises, has ticked down consistently in the past four quarters, adjusted for changes in forex.

  • Report: Australian women, children returning from Syria camp

    The first group of Australian women and children held in a Syrian camp since the Islamic State group fell in 2019 was bound for Sydney despite government opponents arguing they pose an unacceptable extremist threat, a media organization reported on Friday. The four women and 13 children had left the Roj detention camp in northeast Syria on Thursday and were taken to Iraq before boarding a flight to Australia, Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

  • Suncor Energy to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

    Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) will release its third quarter financial results on November 2, 2022 before 8:00 p.m. MT (10:00 p.m. ET).A webcast to review the third quarter will be held on November 3, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. MT (9:30 a.m. ET). Representing management will be Kris Smith, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Alister Cowan, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period ...

  • It was a mistake to ever buy this stock – but is it a mistake to sell now?

    When we wrote last month about Fulcrum Utility Services, we said in essence that things wouldn’t get any worse and the shares, at 6.3p, were too cheap because investors had given up on them. How wrong we were.

  • Driver dies after being pinned to a ticket machine trying to leave an Atlanta parking garage

    A driver died in a freak accident Thursday morning after getting pinned to a ticket machine while trying to exit an Atlanta parking garage, police said.

  • Matthew Perry says he called his drug dealer the day he got home after nearly dying in hospital in 2018

    Matthew Perry is discussing his addiction journey in heartbreaking detail. The Friends alum, 53, sat down with GQ for a new interview and part of his ABC News interview with Diane Sawyer has been released. Both contain stories uncomfortable to digest — and that's really the point of him sharing his hellish battle.

  • Body of missing Indonesian woman discovered fully intact inside 22-foot python

    Jahrah, who only has a first name as customary in Indonesia, went out to collect rubber on Sunday morning in the forest in Jambi Province on Sumatra Island, Indonesia. The search parties only found success a day later, on Monday, when they discovered a 22-foot-long (6.7-meters-long) python with a bulging stomach resting in the woods. “Her family then reported her missing to the local authorities, and a search has been carried out since then,” Anto, the local village’s chief, said.

  • A mystery solved? Human remains found in vehicle submerged for 39 years

    The brown 1983 Ford Bronco matches the description of Alan D. Livingston's vehicle, and a driver's license, Goodyear ID and Social Security card found in the vehicle bear his name.

  • SC woman who lost arms after dog attack in March was in jail. What we know

    Kyleen Waltman will have a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.

  • Bodycam video shows officer shoot suspect outside Ohio high school

    Police in Shaker Heights released dramatic bodycam video Wednesday evening of an officer-involved shooting that happened last week.