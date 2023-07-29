8 detained in Georgia weapon investigation in gang arrest, including 5 children, deputies say

While responding to reports of multiple armed suspects at a Macon apartment complex, Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested eight people, including five juveniles.

Deputies said the three adults who were detained were charged with criminal street gang activity, illegally having firearms and multiple counts of contributing delinquency to minors.

The arrests occurred on Wednesday at North Napier Apartments on Napier Avenue.

According to the sheriff’s office, multiple reports came in about armed suspects at North Napier Apartments.

When deputies arrived, responding to reports about individuals standing outside and pointing firearms within the complex, they found three adults and five juveniles, who were then detained.

While investigating the incident, deputies found and recovered a rifle and three handguns.

As a result of the investigation and subsequent detentions, Keyantae Tireque Blash, 19, Dorian MArkel Rumph, 18, and Zyikee Mylakhi Storud, 20, of Macon were arrested.

All five juveniles were identified and released to their parents, pending further investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

The three adults face the following charges:

Criminal street gang activity

Unlawful possession of firearms

Contributing to the delinquency of minors (multiple counts)

Blash, who was on probation for carrying a firearm on school grounds and felony indictment for robbery by force was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation.

Deputies said Blash, Rumph, and Stroud were transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center from Investigation Headquarters.

