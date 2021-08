8 DIY Hacks for Hiding TV Wires and Unsightly Cords

Take the cables behind the wall

Want your TV wires to be completely invisible? Your best bet is to run them behind the wall. In order to pull this off, you’ll need to cut two holes in the drywall with a drywall saw, drill, or utility knife—one behind your television and the other near the outlet. Use a stud finder to make sure the spots you plan to drill are away from any wall studs and don’t forget to turn off the power to the room. Install wall-mounted cable plates on each of the holes and run the cords through the top plate down through the lower plate. If your cords are on the shorter side, opt for an in-wall power and cable kit , which adds an outlet directly behind your television.