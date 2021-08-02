8 DIY Hacks for Hiding TV Wires and Unsightly Cords
Cable management for creating a clutter- and cord-free space
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
Cable management for creating a clutter- and cord-free space
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
“I like that it feels like you’re in an old-school environment,” Caminos reflects of her home. During the pandemic, Caminos bought a collection of small knobs for cabinets in her kitchen. “I still really liked the ones I didn’t use, so I figured I could fasten them to the columns of the house to add charming little details,” Caminos says.
Gas or induction? Compact or dual oven? Designers help navigate the world of ranges Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
'We cannot in good faith blame House Republicans when Democrats have the majority,' New York Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said Sunday.
Artificial mini-reefs are helping clean Florida's waters
Forget Google Search and Fuchsia. Researchers from Google, Stanford, Princeton, and other universities might have made a computer discovery so big we can’t fully comprehend it yet. Even Google researchers aren’t entirely sure that their time crystal discovery is valid. But if it turns out to be accurate, then Google might be one of the … The post Google’s time crystal discovery is so big, we can’t fully comprehend it appeared first on BGR.
Remote living shouldn’t prevent you from receiving free TV.
It’s been more than eight months since Sony launched the PlayStation 5. In that time, there have been a few system software updates, but they have all been relatively minor. This week, the first major update is finally rolling out to beta testers. Without a doubt, the most noteworthy feature of the update is support … The post PS5 update fixes one of the console’s stupidest problems appeared first on BGR.
Congratulations, you've been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Now you have to prove it, and your smartphone can help. Across the world, fears about the contagious delta variant are leading more businesses, schools and travel destinations to require vaccination. Like it or not, there's a real chance that somewhere you want to go will ask to see proof of your shots.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Let's say you are pl
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has updated the community on the upcoming updates on the Cardano (ADA) blockchain
When you shop through retailer links on our site, we may earn affiliate commissions. 100% of the fees we collect are used to support our nonprofit mission. Learn more. August is typically a grea...
Amazon shoppers rave about the sound quality and 20-hour battery life of these buds — and they're 50 percent off!
Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. The tech industry in China has had quite a turbulent week. The government is upending its $100 billion private education sector, wiping billions from the market cap of the industry's most lucrative players.
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) reported great earnings results recently, but upcoming catalysts indicate there's more growth ahead. Apple started to see a lift in sales a year ago after the pandemic sent everyone scrambling for new computers and tablets in order to remain productive at home. Apple reported a record for the quarter ended in June of $81 billion in revenue, up 36% year over year.
What happened: New data shows the difficulty of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining is on the upswing. According to data from BTC.com the level of difficulty to mine the cryptocurrency increased by 6% on Saturday. It’s the first increase in difficulty for Bitcoin miners since the digital currency began to crash in May, according to a report from Decrypt. Why it’s important: The rate of difficulty has plunged since peaking at a record high in mid-May. The level continued to decrease in June and July aft
With more than 8,800 perfect, 5-star reviews, this webcam is a total steal.
After offering it for a limited-time discount, Google is now selling the Stadia Controller and Chromecast with Google TV as a permanent bundle.
The mobile controller is a game-changer for portable phones. Read our review of the gaming device you didn’t know you needed.
Adding, renaming, or moving around smart devices on your Alexa account over the years can lead to glitches. We'll show you how to eliminate these "ghost" devices for good -- but with a cost.
After a choppy end to the week, the majors will need to move through the day’s pivots to avoid a bearish start to the week.
Watch out for the likes of Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOGL) as cloud gaming adoption looks ready to grow, owing to the conveniences it offers to gamers.