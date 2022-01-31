8 Entry-Level, Work-From-Home Jobs

If you’re just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don’t fret — there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs offer training and a learning curve is expected as you gain experience. Better yet, many of them are also remote, a boon amid these uncertain days of the COVID pandemic that can make it unsafe to work in person at times.

Here are 8 entry-level jobs you can do from home to consider during your employment search.

Administrative Assistant

An administrative assistant often plays a vital role in a company, taking on tasks that executives and managers don’t have the time for. These jobs may require familiarity with more programs than a virtual assistant, but they may pay slightly better as well. According to Simply Hired, these jobs can range from $20 to $40 per hour, and between $30,000 and $60,000 per year.

Content Writer

If you have a good grasp of the English language and the ability to synthesize information, describe a product or service, or research topics to write about, there are numerous content writing jobs available to entry-level staff fresh out of school. While many of these jobs start out at $15-$20 an hour, according to Simply Hired, some offer salaries around $50,000.

Data Entry

The beauty of a digitally connected world is that even data entry jobs can now be done remotely. All you need are your fingers and a computer for the most part. Data entry jobs can range in type and field, from the medical industry to billing related work for any number of other employers, according to Flexjobs. According to Cheapism, companies like Birch Creek, Clickworker and DionData Solutions offer frequent jobs of this kind. An entry-level salary for data entry is around $33,000 per year, according to Glassdoor.

Insurance Sales

Insurance companies such as New York Life, Senior Life Agency, Southeast Life Insurance Group and many others will train entry-level positions in insurance sales. These jobs are not hard to find on traditional job boards. While salaries vary widely, the median salary for this position is $52,180 according to U.S. News.

Proofreading

Good eyesight and the ability to read for flow, typos and misspellings will give you most of what you need to become a quality proofreader. Almost every industry has the need for someone to proofread documents, whether they go out to the public or stay in-house. Several sites to seek proofreading work on include Sibia, Domainite, Proofreading Services, Cactus Global and Gramlee, according to Cheapism. These jobs start at around $18.35 an hour, according to Payscale.

Virtual Assistant

Similar to an administrative assistant, though often for more mundane tasks, virtual assistants help busy people fulfill tasks they just can’t get to. There are general virtual assistant positions and ones for more specific fields, such as the legal profession, medical/healthcare, customer service and others. According to Payscale, these jobs pay an average of $16.05 average an hour but can range from $10 to $26 per hour.

Transcriptionist

If you have quick fingers and good attention to detail, transcribing is a great entry-level job for you. Typically, you just listen to an audio or video recording and type exactly what the people say. People in fields such as journalism, healthcare, law enforcement and entertainment often require these services. You may have to take a test, however, to show your proficiency. According to Cheapism, some of the biggest transcription companies pay the least, such as Rev, and you’re better off checking out companies like TranscribeMe!, Tigerfish, and Scribie. An entry level job is around $15/hour according to the Transcription Certification Institute, though some jobs may pay more.

Tutoring

If you know enough about a subject (or several) that you can teach to others, you may be able to turn that knowledge into a job as a remote tutor. Especially during the pandemic, when kids are often forced to school at home, this can be an excellent skill to parlay. According to FlexJobs, companies such as Achieve Test Prep, Crimson Education, Elevate K-12, Fluent City, Pearson, and Study.com offer remote, entry-level tutoring jobs. According to Tutors.com, an average starting rate is around $30 per hour.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Entry-Level, Work-From-Home Jobs