8 EU countries support Ukraine’s call to fast-track membership talks

On Monday, the leaders of eight European Union countries in Central and Eastern Europe gave their support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s plea to quickly facilitate his country’s membership in the European Union.

“We, the Presidents of the EU member states: the Republic of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, the Republic of Estonia, the Republic of Latvia, the Republic of Lithuania, the Republic of Poland, the Slovak Republic, and the Republic of Slovenia strongly believe that Ukraine deserves receiving an immediate EU accession perspective,” the leaders wrote in an open letter.

Zelensky asked for immediate EU membership as Russian troops encircle the cities in Ukraine and much of Europe has rallied in support of Kyiv. Eastern European countries once under Soviet control have been particularly shaken by Russia’s invasion of its smaller neighbor.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, center, holding the country's application for membership in the European Union, Feb. 28, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Speaking at a briefing at the presidential palace in Kyiv, Zelensky appealed to the EU for “immediate accession of Ukraine via a new special procedure.” He added: “Our goal is to be together with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing. I’m sure it’s fair. I”m sure it’s possible."

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reiterated the president’s point on Twitter and said the country is “applying for EU membership under a special procedure” and the “time to put it down on paper has come.”

Typically, EU membership is an exhausting and time-consuming process that involves adopting the bloc’s laws and currency. Croatia was the last country to join the EU with its application formally accepted in 2013 — 10 years after it had applied for membership.

Some EU officials cast doubt on whether Ukraine’s request was practical.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen told Euronews that Ukraine is “one of us and we want them in the European Union.” However, she gave no indication on whether it would be the quick accession that has been requested by Zelensky.

Story continues

Charles Michel, the president of the European Council said there were “different opinions and sensitivities” among EU states over Ukraine’s accession. “Membership is a long-standing request from Ukraine,” he said. But there are different opinions and sensitivities within the EU on enlargement. Ukraine will submit an official request, the European Commission will have to express an official opinion and the Council will decide."

President of the European Council Charles Michel speaks to media at the end of an EU Summit on the situation in Ukraine on February 25, 2022 in Brussels, Belgium. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said that he didn’t know whether Ukraine’s request could be done immediately. But Martin said that irregardless of how quickly their membership could be confirmed that he”certainly would be a proponent and supporter of accelerating it and making it very clear that they can become members of the European Union.” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday that “the EU has always been a house with open doors” and that “Ukraine is a part of the European house.” But Baerbock added that membership is not something “that can be completed in a few months, but involves an intensive and far-reaching process of transformation.”

Where are Russian forces attacking Ukraine? Check out this explainer from Yahoo Immersive to find out.