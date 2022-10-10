8 Expert Money Tips for the LGBTQ+ Community

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
xavierarnau / Getty Images
xavierarnau / Getty Images

The 2015 legalization of same-sex marriage in the U.S. was a huge step forward for the LGBTQ+ community, not just in government rights but in their financial lives. Marriage offers all sorts of financial benefits, not the least of which includes shared tax filing.

Still, some members of this community have unique financial needs and goals that can set them behind the curve. Those who want to have children may need to shoulder the costs of adoption, surrogacy and other fertility measures. Another financial hit is the cost of gender-affirming healthcare, which may come with lifelong payments for those who need it.

With this in mind, GOBankingRates spoke to Ameriprise Financial private wealth advisor Betsy Billard -- who has advised fellow members of the LGBTQ community since the mid-'90s and is credited for helping the firm navigate the unique needs of personal wealth management in this space -- to get her insights on how LGBTQ+ households can plan for different life stages and needs.

Here are her best tips.

Start Saving and Investing ASAP

"Get an early start on your savings," said Ameriprise Financial's Billard. "It has been consistently true that time is an investor's best friend. Challenge yourself to save more each year."

Set Aside Money for an Emergency Fund

While investing is vital, it's important that LGBTQ+ households focus on building up emergency savings as a priority. These savings should cover three to six months' worth of living expenses.

"For emergency needs, cash savings are the way to go because you will want quick access to this money," Billard said.

Pay Down Debt

Once you have an emergency fund built up, it's time to focus on paying down debt.

"Eliminate debt - particularly credit card debt, which is bad debt," Billard said.

And avoid taking on any new debt: "Live within your means," Billard added.

Any Savings for Family Planning Should Be Held in Cash

"A great way to save for adoption, surrogacy and other similar goals would be to save into cash," Billard said. "One would want to be able to save without the risk of market volatility."

Aim To Save Up $150,000 for Surrogacy Costs

"Generally speaking, for surrogacy, costs are estimated to be around $150,000, not including legal fees," Billard said.

While this may be a lofty goal, you should break it down into smaller increments to make it more achievable.

"Setting money aside monthly is a great way to save systematically for this type of goal, or if someone gets a bonus, then they can allocate a large chunk of this cash toward these costs," Billard said.

Consider Opening a 529 Plan

For LGTBQ+ households with kids, parents should consider opening a 529 plan to begin saving for college sooner rather than later.

"A 529 plan is a great option for building college funds," Billard said.

This may also come with tax benefits.

"You will want to explore whether the state you live in allows for a tax deduction if you use a 529 plan from your state," Billard said.

Create a Plan for Covering Long-Term Care Costs

It's never too early to start planning for the future, including how you will pay for long-term care.

"The very best way to plan for long-term care needs is to explore the purchase of long-term care insurance," Billard said. "This coverage will not cover everything, but a strong policy will cover a considerable amount. Long-term care insurance is also a way to help preserve one's estate."

Create an Estate Plan

Planning for the future also entails creating an estate plan.

"Developing an estate plan is critical," Billard said. "Without one, you leave yourself open to creditors or people challenging the estate. You also leave yourself exposed to dying intestate. You do not want the state where you live deciding how to distribute your estate."

    The Indian rupee tumbled to a fresh record low against the dollar on Monday after the U.S. jobs report stoked bets of more large Federal Reserve rate hikes, while traders pointed to the Reserve Bank of India's likely intervention to help the local currency recover some losses. "Heading into the week, we expect the dollar index to remain firm...U.S. inflation report due on Thursday and reaffirmation of higher interest rates through Fed minutes and speeches by Fed officials are likely to keep the dollar index well supported," HDFC economists wrote in a note. The rupee is likely to fall to 84-85 to the dollar by March, after hitting 83.50 by December, Garima Kapoor, an economist at Elara, said.