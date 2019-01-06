8 Fascinating Reads

Happy Sunday! There are more good news articles on the internet every week than anyone could read in a month. Here are eight fascinating pieces I read over the past week.

We've hit "peak auto" (for the combustion engine, anyway)

The Financial Times reports [subscription required] that analysts estimate the demand for the combustion engine peaked in 2018, several years ahead of schedule. "When you look at 2018 since the summer new car sales in all of the important markets are going down," said Axel Schmidt, global automotive lead at Accenture. "Selling combustion engine cars to customers -- this will not grow in the future."

Even if overall car sales pick up in 2019 or 2020, electric cars are predicted to grow fast enough to shrink the share of combustion engines sold.

In November, General Motors (NYSE: GM) announced it would eliminate 14,000 jobs and close five North American factories in order to prioritize the development of electric cars and self-driving vehicles.

Image source: Getty Images.

The slowest day in stock market history

In an email to readers, The Wall Street Journal unearthed a curious market milestone/anniversary:

On this day in 1915, Wall Street had its slowest trading day of the 20th century as Europe's armies mired themselves in a bloody standstill. Only 23,505 shares traded hands on the New York Stock Exchange. This was also one of the best times to buy in the entire 20th century: By the end of 1915, the Dow had risen 82%, its largest annual climb ever.

The lethargy and subsequent spectacular gains are less surprising when one knows that buying power was being suppressed. The stock market had only just reopened on Dec. 15, 1914 following its longest closure ever, and stocks weren't allowed to trade below their closing prices as of July 30, 1914 (the last day before the halt). Authorities reestablished restriction-free trading in April 1915.

In the present day, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) closed out 2018 with their worst annual performances since 2008, down 6.2% and 5.6%, respectively, and their worst Decembers since 1931.

Pollution: Air India

Some fascinating -- but concerning -- facts from the Financial Times' Charts of the year [subscription required], courtesy of data-visualization editor Alan Smith:

Over the past decade, China has grabbed the most headlines for poor air quality. However, the 10 most polluted cities in the world are all now in northern India... [A]t least 140 million people in India are breathing air 10 times or more over the World Health Organization's safe limit... A study in the Lancet estimated that pollution killed 1.24 million Indians in 2017, lowering the country's average life expectancy by 1.7 years.

Electricity consumption: Powering down

Bloomberg Opinion columnist Justin Fox highlights an interesting -- and salutary -- trend that emerged in the wake of the global financial crisis: