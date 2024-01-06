8 features of the Cybertruck that make it stand out

Tesla's Cybertruck has an unusual design and several perks.

Over the past month, Tesla fans have highlighted some of the truck's coolest features.

Tesla began Cybertruck deliveries on November 30.

Tesla's futuristic Cybertruck isn't just unique-looking; it also has many special features.

The electric carmaker began deliveries of its first dozen Cybertrucks on November 30, following about four years of hype. Elon Musk has said Tesla plans to roll out more electric pickup trucks as the company looks to ramp up production.

The angular vehicle is the first since the DeLorean to have a stainless steel exterior. And while its design has proven polarizing, Tesla packed some interesting features into the vehicle as well.

Over the past few months, Tesla fans and auto experts alike have taken to social media to share some of the vehicle's highlights — from its speed and maneuverability to hidden door handles and even an Easter egg.

The Cybertruck ditches the Tesla branding and introduces its own angular logo.

The Cybertruck's steering wheel doesn't have a Tesla logo. Courtesy of Munro Live

The Cybertruck is missing one thing that all other Teslas boast — the company's signature "T" logo. Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee pointed out in a car review that the only Tesla logo associated with the Cybertruck appears to be the Tesla key card used to enter the vehicle.

Instead of the traditional Tesla logo on the steering wheel, the Cybertruck has a triangle, reminiscent of the vehicle's angular silhouette. On its exterior, the Cybertruck doesn't have any logos at all.

The truck doesn't have any door handles.

Tesla's Cybertruck appears to have tricky door handles. Richard Vogel

Instead of a traditional door handle, the Cybertruck has a small button along the edge of its window on the vehicle's B-pillar, which allows the door to pop open about 2 inches. The door can then be grabbed and pulled fully open.

The lack of door handles led to some confusion during the Cybertruck delivery event last year as new owners struggled to open the doors.

Earlier prototypes of the Cybertruck appeared to have a door handle along the side of the car that would pop out, similar to the Model S door handles. But Musk announced in 2021 that the vehicle wouldn't have door handles.

It has a single, massive windshield wiper.

Tesla gave a first look at its giant windshield wiper in action last year. Tesla

Ahead of the vehicle's release, there was much speculation as to whether Tesla would keep the ginormous wiper after photos showed it failed to clear the entirety of the window.

Unlike most cars' wipers, which tuck neatly against the hood, the Cybertruck's wiper rests upright along the side of the windshield when not in use.

On Wednesday, Out of Spec's Kyle Conner compared the wiper to a "giant wet noodle" in a car review on YouTube. Connor also pointed out the wiper moves pretty fast for its size.

The truck could one day include an option for bulletproof windows.

Elon Musk was left red-faced after the Cybertruck's windows failed in a demonstration in 2019. Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images

Musk has said the "beast mode version" of the Cybertruck will eventually come with optional bulletproof windows, though they'll be fixed in place, meaning they can't open or close.

All other versions of the Cybertruck have stainless steel metal that is thick enough to stop a bullet, according to the Tesla CEO.

It has steer-by-wire technology.

Tesla's Cybertruck has steer-by-wire and rear-wheel-steering. Tesla

The electric pickup truck is designed for a high level of maneuverability. It has steer-by-wire and rear-wheel-steering.

During a vehicle review, Brownlee pointed out that the Cybertruck steering wheel doesn't turn more than 180 degrees.

"It feels way more nimble in parking lots, and it feels like it shrinks the wheelbase, the whole dimensions of the truck," he said. "It takes some getting used to, but it's very useful."

The Cybertruck is seriously fast.

A video showed a Tesla Cybertruck beating a Porsche 911 in a drag race, while towing a Porsche 911. Tesla

Tesla said its Cyberbeast version of the truck can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in about 2.6 seconds and a quarter mile in under 11 seconds.

Musk showed a video during its delivery event where the Cybertruck appeared to best a 2023 Porsche 911 while towing 911.

The Cybertruck has Tesla's first front-facing camera.

The front of a Tesla Cybertruck Alistair Barr/Business Insider

Tesla is known for its array of cameras. The vehicles are equipped with side view, back-facing cameras, and cameras in the cabin. In addition to those cameras, the Cybertruck has a camera on its front bumper.

The camera also has a washer to help clear it of debris, according to some videos posted online.

Tesla hid an Easter egg in the Cybertruck.

Musk is known to throw in an Easter egg or two. Chesnot and Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Some Tesla fans discovered an Easter egg in the Cybertruck's software. When the car is parked and the vehicle is shown on the truck's front infotainment system, if a user taps several times on the Cybertruck's side windows, the windows will appear to shatter on the display.

The infotainment system will then play an audio snippet from Musk.

OMFG one of many small delights maximizing the area under the happiness curve pic.twitter.com/pkDo8cBRKR — Wes (@wmorrill3) December 31, 2023

The Easter egg is an homage to when Tesla unveiled its plans for the Cybertruck in 2019. At the event, Tesla's design chief threw a metal ball at the Cybertruck's driver's side window to demonstrate the vehicle was bulletproof. However, the metal ball ended up shattering the window.

