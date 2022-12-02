8 festive looks for every Hanukkah event this season

Show up in style for all your Hanukkah festivities.

Come each December, there are endless lists of Christmas outfit inspiration, but what about Hanukkah? We've taken some of the guesswork out of the equation and compiled a list of clothes that will help you put together a winning ensemble for every type of Hanukkah event, from the family affair to your friends' ugly sweater party. Best of all, when Hanukkah is over, all the pieces on this list are great additions to a stylish and versatile winter wardrobe.

For the family Hanukkah party:

Be the best-dressed family member at the Hanukkah party with this classic ensemble.

The goal of every family holiday party is for your bubbe to like your outfit the most out of all the cousins and grandkids. This look is sure to impress with the adorable Cable Winslow Mockneck Pullover Sweater from Madewell and chic Patty Faux Suede Miniskirt from French Connection. Shop the sweater in women's sizes XXS to XXL, and the navy miniskirt in women's sizes 0 to 12. Adding the Crystal Studded Headband from J.Crew will bring in a little glitz that will elevate it to a party look, and will be highlighted by the glow of the family hanukkiah.

Add in some sheer black tights for a little extra warmth, we suggest the Shaping Semi-Sheer Rip-Resist Tights from Sheertex, and a pair of Sam Edelman Loraine Bit Loafers in basically any color or material that you want. This outfit is simple enough that you can dress it up or down with whatever accessories you want or this pair of Gold Infinity Hoop Earrings from Bony Levy. It's a timeless look that fits the Hanukkah vibe and will definitely earn you a "shayna punim."

For the office holiday party:

The office holiday party doesn't have to be drab. Bring the style with a sleek dress from Reformation and a bold clutch from Cult Gaia.

Not every holiday look has to include red or green—we love that Hanukkah's colors are blue, white, and gold. This outfit is a nod to Hanukkah's color palette with the Reformation Peyton Dress in navy. This dress is fancy enough for a work event, while also being seasonally appropriate with long sleeves and a slightly longer skirt. Shop the style in women's sizes 0 to 12. Pair it with a set of sheer tights and the pointy-toed Boris Slingback Pump from Schutz for a timeless look. The shoes are available in women's whole and half shoe sizes 5 to 11.

The best part of this outfit is that there are many ways to accessorize it. We went with the Large Keshi Pearl Hoop Earrings from Monica Vinander and the Clea Long 5mm Chain Necklace from Set & Stone. But our favorite accessory is the incredible Eos Beaded Acrylic Box Clutch from Cult Gaia that will not only impress everyone, but bring the Hanukkah color palette full circle.

First night of Hanukkah at home:

Just because you're staying at home, doesn't mean you have to dress down.

The first night of Hanukkah is a little more special because it's the only night of Hanukkah that we say the Shehecheyanu. A warm Cable-knit Rollneck Sweater from J.Crew, paired with the dark-wash Devin High Waist Wide Leg Jeans from AG make for an elevated casual look that is perfect for first night vibes. Shop the sweater in women's sizes XXS to 3X, and the jeans in women's sizes 23 to 32.

A little bit of sparkle with these dazzling Crystal teardrop earrings from J.Crew, the brown leather Isa Platform Clogs from Vince, and a belt with gold accents from Banana Republic will bring this look together for a nice hygge aesthetic that's just right for a cold winter night. Shop the Vince clogs in women's whole and half shoe sizes 5 to 11.

For your local menorah lighting:

If you're setting out into town for a Hanukkah event, keep warm in this look featuring a pearl-embellished sweater from Ann Taylor.

Whether your local menorah lighting is indoors or outdoors, this casual and put-together look will keep you warm, cozy, and cute. Let's start with this timeless navy Double-breasted Wool Blend Coat from Sam Edelman that is perfect for not only a menorah lighting, but for all of winter. The coat is available in women's sizes XS to XXL. It complements the waterproof Laguna Lug Sole Chelsea Boots from Sam Edelman that will keep your feet dry and stylish. Shop the versatile style in women's whole and half shoe sizes 5 to 14.

Tie it all together with a feminine Pearlized Mock Neck Cable Sweater from Ann Taylor and a lowkey pair of jeans like the 725 High Rise Bootcut from Levi's that are universally flattering. Shop the sweater in women's sizes XXS to XXL and jeans in women's waist sizes 23 to 34 and lengths 28 to 34. The best part? This ensemble can be worn throughout the winter, through the spring, and even fall next year.

For latke and sufganiyot making with friends:

Keep the vibe light and cute with this "I love you a latke" apron.

When making latkes, safety is key. With all of that oil splashing around, we don't want any sleeves getting fried. This Madewell Drapeweave Puff Sleeve Peplum Top is sweet, and its short sleeves won't be a fire hazard, keeping you safe while cooking. We also want a top where you're not going to be schvitzing as you flip said latkes and sufganiyot. Shop the blouse in women's sizes XS to XL.

Pair the shirt with a smart high-waisted bootcut jean and you're good to go. We love The Hi Honey High Waist Bootcut Jeans from Joe's, which are available in women's sizes 23 to 32. We'll also add in a cute and fun "I love you a latke" apron to protect your new outfit (and your body) along with some stylish Pure Silk Scrunchies from Slip to keep your hair out of your way while you're cooking and eating those delicious traditional holiday favorites.

For a dreidel competition:

The Jewish people may not have a Santa run, but it doesn't mean we can't bring in other fun "athletic" competitions or experiences! Have your own Maccabiah—or dreidel tournament—and make it an excuse to treat yourself to a new athleisure outfit.

Dreidel spinning is hard, but the Align Leggings from Lululemon will give you an edge over your nephew as you take all the gelt from the center pile. Make sure to get the Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Crop Crew sweatshirt so you can cool down properly. And to "top" off the look, add some sweet dreidel earrings to show the kids' table that you mean business. Shop the Align Leggings, one of the best leggings we've tested, in women's sizes 0 to 20.

For the ugly sweater party:

Tipsy Elves has some of the prettiest ugly sweaters we've seen.

We fully embrace the ugly holiday sweater party in all its glory by going full 2019 Met-gala-level camp. This Hanukkah Inspired Women's Sweater from Tipsy Elves is just the right amount of over-the-top with gold tassels and a classic wintery fair isle design. Shop the style in women's sizes XS to 3X. Pair it with the charming Love You A Latke Sweater earrings from Baublebar for an extra layer of kitsch.

Complete the look with the cult favorite Faux-Leather Leggings from Spanx (available in women's sizes XS to XL), and super comfortable Adidas Stan Smiths with blue and white accents for a comfortable and fun outfit. The sneakers are also available in six other colorways in women's whole and half shoe sizes 5 to 11.

For Chinese food and movies on Christmas day:

Lounge to your hearts content with this cashmere sweatsuit from Saks.

The age-old tradition of Chinese food and a movie on Christmas day is one that will continue to be passed on from generation to generation. It's important to honor such a tradition with a cozy, comfy, and cute outfit that allows for maximum relaxation while lounging around. This cashmere jogger and hoodie set from Saks off 5th is the epitome of comfort while also giving a nod to Hanukkah with this beautiful blue color. Shop the Cashmere Joggers and the matching Cashmere Hoodie in women's sizes XS to XL.

Complete the look with a pair of Coquette Shearling Slippers from UGG that will keep your toes warm as you watch the latest blockbuster from the comfort of your home. These fan-favorite slippers (they have a near-perfect rating with over 2,700 reviews) are available in women's whole shoe sizes 5 to 12.

