After 8-foot python strangles woman in sheriff's 'snake home,' Indiana town wants new laws on snakes

OXFORD, Ind. – A town council in Indiana is considering creating an ordinance that has specific restrictions for constricting snakes like the 8-foot reticulated python found wrapped around the neck of a women last week in a house specially designed to hold 140 snakes.

In the Oxford Town Council's first meeting since Laura Hurst, a 36-year-old mother of two from Battle Ground, was found dead in a North Dan Patch Drive home owned by Benton County Sheriff and snake breeder Don Munson, town leaders were pressed by residents: Should owning that many snakes be legal in the town of 1,130?

“I think it's almost unanimous in town that people want an ordinance against restrictive snakes,” Town Council President Randy Jones said Monday night, during a regularly scheduled town council meeting in Oxford, 25 miles northwest of Lafayette.

Justin Brummett, a town council member, wasn't ready to do anything immediately.

Autopsy: Python strangles woman in Indiana home with 140 snakes owned by sheriff

“I think before we make any rash decisions and go excluding anything, we have to gather all the information that we can … because I’m not going to build the gallows and hang someone publicly without informing myself first,” Brummett said in reference to Munson, who owns the house where Hurst was found dead.

In this 2001 photo, students at Oxford Elementary School pet Simba, a reticulated python owned by Don Munson, who now is Benton County sheriff. A Battle Ground woman was found Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in an Oxford house Munson owns for a collection of 140 snakes. The woman was found with a python wrapped around her neck. More

“And I understand that we’re going to talk about this," Brummett said, "but I’m not going to be the judge, jury and executioner.”

Munson was not at Monday's meeting. Indiana State Police have said they continue to investigate the Oct. 30 case. A preliminary autopsy released Friday by Benton County Coroner Matt Rosenbarger revealed that Hurst died of asphyxiation, after an 8-foot reticulated python was found around her neck.

Hurst, who lived more than 20 miles from Oxford, owned as many as 20 snakes in the house in the 600 block of North Dan Patch Drive. Her obituary, published Friday evening at jconline.com, pays tribute to her under her maiden name, Laura Perdue.

Read her obituary

ISP officials said the snake found around Hurst's neck was the only one out of its enclosure when she was found by Munson just before 9 p.m. Oct. 30.

Munson lives next door to the snake house, according to Benton County property records.

Last week, Munson declined to detail why the snakes were kept in the house, a blue ranch home with no obvious signs outside that snakes are held inside. But in 2001, based on a visit he made with snakes to Oxford Elementary School, Munson said he had more than 50 snakes in his garage, at that time.

Calls to Munson through the Benton County Sheriff’s Department were not immediately returned Tuesday.

When it happened: Python found wrapped around dead woman's neck in house of snakes owned by Benton Co. sheriff, police say

Currently, Oxford has an ordinance that limits the number of cats or dogs to two. The ordinance specifically prohibits pit bulls. But the ordinance also prohibits possession of vicious animals, defined as “any dog or any other animal,” domesticated or wild, that “has previously displayed belligerent behavior toward any person in a manner such as to threaten bodily injury to a person, whether that animal or bird was bred, used or trained for fighting or attack," according to Christie Hale, Oxford’s clerk-treasurer.