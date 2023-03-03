8 Georgia Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Georgia has seen an influx of residents since 2020, a moveBuddha report found. Among the factors that could appeal to potential new residents are its affordable real estate, business investment opportunities, growing career options, mild winters and reasonable tax rates. But as cities throughout the state become more desirable, home prices have inevitably risen. From 2020 to 2022, several Georgia cities saw prices increase by 60% or more.
Find Out: 8 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted
See: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
Here's a look at the Georgia cities where home prices are skyrocketing.
8. Dallas, Georgia
Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 21%
Average home value in 2020: $227,110
Average home value in 2022: $364,020
Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 60.3%
7. Griffin, Georgia
Population growth from 2010 to 2020: -1%
Average home value in 2020: $154,674
Average home value in 2022: $248,527
Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 60.7%
Pictured: Atlanta
6. Conyers, Georgia
Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 13%
Average home value in 2020: $197,009
Average home value in 2022: $317,445
Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 61.1%
5. Covington, Georgia
Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 8%
Average home value in 2020: $185,584
Average home value in 2022: $299,495
Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 61.4%
Pictured: Atlanta
4. Douglasville, Georgia
Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 12%
Average home value in 2020: $202,555
Average home value in 2022: $327,278
Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 61.6%
Pictured: Douglas, Georgia
3. Jonesboro, Georgia
Population growth from 2010 to 2020: -7%
Average home value in 2020: $149,870
Average home value in 2022: $243,595
Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 62.5%
2. Stockbridge, Georgia
Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 13%
Average home value in 2020: $190,674
Average home value in 2022: $309,917
Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 62.5%
Pictured: Henry County, Georgia
1. Hampton, Georgia
Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 20%
Average home value in 2020: $205,714
Average home value in 2022: $334,328
Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 62.5%
More From GOBankingRates
Student Loan Forgiveness: Will You Qualify for $0 Payments Under Biden's New Plan?
All data is sourced from the moveBuddha 2021-2022 Georgia Migration Report.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Georgia Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing