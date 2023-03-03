8 Georgia Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Adam Goldberg Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia has seen an influx of residents since 2020, a moveBuddha report found. Among the factors that could appeal to potential new residents are its affordable real estate, business investment opportunities, growing career options, mild winters and reasonable tax rates. But as cities throughout the state become more desirable, home prices have inevitably risen. From 2020 to 2022, several Georgia cities saw prices increase by 60% or more.

Here's a look at the Georgia cities where home prices are skyrocketing.

RobHainer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Dallas, Georgia

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 21%

Average home value in 2020: $227,110

Average home value in 2022: $364,020

Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 60.3%

Michael Warren / Getty Images

7. Griffin, Georgia

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: -1%

Average home value in 2020: $154,674

Average home value in 2022: $248,527

Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 60.7%

Pictured: Atlanta

Wirestock / Getty Images

6. Conyers, Georgia

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 13%

Average home value in 2020: $197,009

Average home value in 2022: $317,445

Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 61.1%

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

5. Covington, Georgia

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 8%

Average home value in 2020: $185,584

Average home value in 2022: $299,495

Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 61.4%

Pictured: Atlanta

Roberto Galan / Getty Images

4. Douglasville, Georgia

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 12%

Average home value in 2020: $202,555

Average home value in 2022: $327,278

Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 61.6%

Pictured: Douglas, Georgia

JHVEPhoto / Getty Images

3. Jonesboro, Georgia

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: -7%

Average home value in 2020: $149,870

Average home value in 2022: $243,595

Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 62.5%

BOB WESTON / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Stockbridge, Georgia

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 13%

Average home value in 2020: $190,674

Average home value in 2022: $309,917

Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 62.5%

Pictured: Henry County, Georgia

BluIz60 / Getty Images

1. Hampton, Georgia

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 20%

Average home value in 2020: $205,714

Average home value in 2022: $334,328

Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 62.5%

All data is sourced from the moveBuddha 2021-2022 Georgia Migration Report.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Georgia Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing