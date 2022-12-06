8 glam headpieces to finish off your holiday outfits: headbands, fascinators, pins and more

These are some of the best holiday headpieces to shop right now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

The holidays are upon us, and that means our schedules are jam-packed with festivities. If you’re looking for something to elevate your outfits for those cocktail parties, dinners and gift exchanges, then now’s the right time to try a new headpiece. From headbands to hair clips and fascinators, there are plenty of accessories to choose from. Looking to lean into the campy vibes of the holiday season? Or are you going for something a bit more glamorous? Here are the best 8 headpieces to shop for your holiday outfits.

So, what are we wearing? Subscribe to Reviewed’s weekly Style Check newsletter to get the answers from stylish people.

For something chic: Babeyond Tea Party Fascinator Headband

Adorn any look with this stylish fascinator headband.

At first glance, the Babeyond Tea Party Fascinator Headband gives us high society vibes. The teardrop-shaped base, decorative bows and lotus flower recall the Kentucky Derby and the British royal family. That doesn’t mean it won’t pair well with whatever outfits you’ve got planned for holiday festivities, though. The dark green or red headbands are sure to stun. Or, go for the gray or black red colors for something untraditional.

$28 at Amazon

For tasteful crystals: Gigi Burris Charlotte Headband

This headband veil makes a statement at any party all year along.

The Gigi Burris Charlotte Headband is stunningly elegant. Made of a silk veil and decorated with glass crystals, it’s simultaneously a delicate piece and classy statement. It’s also sure to add an edge to any look, any time of year. Wear it to that holiday cocktail party to add a bit of mystique to your look and then keep it on hand all year long to add some intrigue to your style for a summer soirée.

$350 at Revolve

For playful patterns: Free People Dreamcatcher Soft Headband

Wrap this soft headband around your head for a truly elegant addition.

The Dreamcatcher Soft Headband from Free People is a scarf-style accessory that feels timelessly vintage. While the material’s longer length gives you the option to wrap it into various hairstyles, the real appeal here is the variety of pattern options. There are the more cheery colors, like the Jungle Green or Blue. Don’t be afraid to go off the beaten path, though. The Ivory, Natural Fleur and Caramel colors could all pair well with the right holiday look.

Story continues

$32 at Free People

For divine details: Halo Crown Headband

Add something angelic to your look for any occasion.

Zivyes’ Halo Crown Headband is both a bit ethereal and free spirited. Two of the style options have dainty crystal stars of various sizes, wearing like a perfect final touch rather than a showstopper. The other two options are much grander, featuring larger half-moon and crystal designs. Regardless of which option you pick, this headband is sure to be a favorite. Pair it with your holiday look to really lean into the festivities, then keep it for your next music festival or birthday party.

$15 at Amazon

For floral-inspired: Divinely Decorated Gold Pearl Rhinestone Floral Hair Pin Set

Shop this Divinely Decorated Gold Pearl Rhinestone Floral Hair Pin Set to add a botanical touch.

The Divinely Decorated Gold Pearl Rhinestone Floral Hair Pin Set is a versatile piece, great for your upcoming holiday plans and beyond. The pins are shaped into a floral-inspired design, embellished with faux pearls, oversized opalescent rhinestones and smaller, glittering accents. If you’re keeping your hairstyle simple and want to embrace more showstopping accessories, then this is the set for you.

$14 at Lulus

For a jolly, holly holiday: Minkissy Flower Hairband

Deck the halls, or, your head, with boughs of holly.

This Flower Hairband from Minkissy is easy to wear for any holiday gathering. There are four design options for this headband, including one with leaves and fruit, a pine cone variation and one with a large rose. A stunning choice, and customers agree: The Hairband has rave ratings and reviews, many of which mention how comfortable it is.

$16 at Amazon

For gorgeous gems: Faux Gem-Embellished Headband

This gem headband is eye-catching in the best way.

Looking for a hair accessory to be the centerpiece of your look? Forever 21’s Faux Gem-Embellished Headband might be the right choice for you. Featuring two rows of larger gem embellishments surrounded by smaller stone decorations, the piece shines brightly underneath any holiday lights. And while you can shop the white gems for a headband that’ll go with most outfits, the pink option is an exciting bold choice—pair it with a more vintage-inspired look to lean into a glamorous holiday vibe.

$15 at Forever 21

For a star-studded finish: Lyra Barrettes

Handmade pieces to enhance your celestial look.

The Lyra Barrettes from Curried Myrrh feature handcrafted chains adorned with various multicolor star charms, pearls and beads. It’s a gorgeous accessory, sure to pair well with a cocktail dress or jumpsuit. It’s easy to wear, too—clip the barrettes into any hairstyle and immediately elevate your look.

$98 at Free People

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 8 headpieces for the holidays: Free People, Forever 21, Amazon and more