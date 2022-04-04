8 Grammys who went to the wrong people this year — and who should've won instead

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars won record of the year at the 2022 Grammys. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 64th annual Grammy Awards took place in Las Vegas on Sunday.

As usual, several awards went to the wrong people, including three out of four major categories.

Best pop dup/group performance, alternative album, and rap song were also botched.

Jon Batiste's "We Are" won album of the year, but it should've gone to Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour."

Jon Batiste, left, and Olivia Rodrigo. Johnny Nunez/Francis Specker/CBS/Getty Images

Jon Batiste's "We Are" is a lovely album, but it's definitely not the album of the year, a title that explicitly invites us to judge its quality and influence. It was the lowest-charting album nominated for the award (by far) and barely registered by critics upon its release.

The true album of the year belongs to Olivia Rodrigo, whose "Sour" boasts the perfect combination of cultural impact, critical acclaim, and commercial success.

That being said, Doja Cat's "Planet Her," Lil Nas X's "Montero," and Taylor Swift's "Evermore" all would've made more sense than "We Are."

Silk Sonic took home record and song of the year. There were several better candidates in both categories.

Bruno Mars in "Leave the Door Open," left, and Lil Nas X in "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." Bruno Mars/Lil Nas X/YouTube

I'm on the record as a Silk Sonic fan: I ranked "Leave the Door Open" as the fifth-best song of 2021.

But this feels like a clear case of nostalgia bait. Grammy voters tend to love music that reminds them of old music, and Bruno Mars is a master of emulation. Indeed, Silk Sonic's performance on Sunday was an obvious and predictable salute to Elvis and James Brown.

Similarly, "Leave the Door Open" is an intentional homage to Soul Train. And even though it's a good one, it lacks the innovation of other record of the year nominees like Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" and Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever."

Moreover, song of the year is a category that's meant to reward songwriting, and "Leave the Door Open" is almost entirely tongue-in-cheek. The lyrics are meant to be corny ("My house clean, my pool warm / Just shaved, smooth like a newborn"), not poignant or inspired. Rodrigo's "Drivers License" should've been the obvious winner there.

Once again, the Grammys snubbed BTS for best pop duo/group performance, rewarding Doja Cat and SZA instead.

SZA and Doja Cat in "Kiss Me More," left, and BTS in "Butter." Doja Cat/HYBE LABELS/YouTube

I adore "Kiss Me More" and I would've been thrilled if it had won record of the year. But it's long past time for the Grammys to celebrate BTS and their gargantuan role in pop music.

The K-pop stars only received one nomination this year — pop duo/group performance for the megahit "Butter" — and did not deserve to be snubbed while simultaneously milked for ratings.

St. Vincent won best alternative music album, even though Halsey deserved it more.

St. Vincent's "Daddy's Home," left, and Halsey's "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power." Loma Vista Recordings/UMG Recordings

The category for best alternative music album was very competitive in 2022, with nominees that spanned from indie-pop darling Fleet Foxes to best new artist nominees Japanese Breakfast and Arlo Parks.

But Halsey was the category's clear standout, having created the best and boldest album of their career: "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power," an industrial-pop masterpiece that explored the horrors and delights of childbirth. It was previously ranked No. 6 on Insider's list of 2021's best albums and even deserved a nod for album of the year.

Unfortunately, Halsey lost to St. Vincent, whose sixth album "Daddy's Home" was pretty good, but not stellar.

Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, or Lil Nas X would've made a worthier choice than Ye for best melodic rap performance.

Ye, left, and Tyler, the Creator in "Wusyaname." MEGA/GC Images; Tyler, the Creator/YouTube

Despite getting banned from the ceremony for harassing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend online, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) managed to win best melodic rap performance for "Hurricane."

This is even more egregious when you consider his formidable competitors: Tyler, the Creator's irresistible "Wusyaname," Doja Cat's bombastic "Need to Know," and Lil Nas X's triumphant "Industry Baby" would have all been more worthy of the award.

Ye also won best rap song for "Jail" when it should've been "Best Friend" by Saweetie and Doja Cat.

Ye, left, and Doja Cat and Saweetie, right, in "Best Friend." Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Saweetie/YouTube

Saweetie had a banner year in 2021, largely thanks to her infectious collab with Doja Cat, "Best Friend."

She was nominated for best new artist and should've won best rap song, but came up empty-handed thanks to the Recording Academy's baffling praise for Ye's "Jail."

Somehow, Louis C.K. won best comedy album.

Louis C.K. performs at Madison Square Garden in 2016. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

It's hard to believe that Louis C.K. could win a Grammy Award in 2022. Given the disturbing stories of habitual sexual harassment — which he trivializes in this very comedy special — anyone would've been a better choice. He shouldn't have even been nominated.

