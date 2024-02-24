8 guns, cocaine seized in NC city; 3 women busted: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three women were arrested in Fayetteville on Wednesday for having eight firearms and 133 grams of cocaine, according to police.

Police said a tip from Crime Stoppers of suspected drug activity led to an investigation.

On Wednesday, the Fayetteville Police Department’s Narcotics Vice Suppression Unit, with the assistance from the Emergency Response Team, Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, Gang Unit, and Hope Mills Police Department executed a search warrant along the 200 block of Alphin Street in Fayetteville.

Police seized 133 grams of cocaine, eight firearms, and $1,174 in cash.

Items seized from from the 200 block of Alphin Street in Fayetteville. (Fayetteville Police Department)

Tammy Jones, 44, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in cocaine by manufacture, trafficking in cocaine by possession, conspire to traffic in cocaine, and felony maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling a controlled substance.

Police said at the time of the arrest, Jones had pending trafficking in cocaine charges from May 2023. She is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond.

Tanya Beal, 27, was arrested and charged with conspire to traffic in cocaine and felony maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling a controlled substance. Beal was released from custody after posting a $2,500 secured bond.

Janice Jones, 72, was arrested and charged with conspire to traffic in cocaine and felony maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling a controlled substance. Janice had her first appearance conducted at the hospital on Friday and she received an unsecured bond.

If you have concerns about suspicious activity in your community, you can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

