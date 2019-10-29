8 Hero Dogs That We Don't Deserve

Just when you thought dogs couldn't be any more incredible, they do something amazing like become the first canine to enter orbit in a space shuttle, or have full-time jobs saving people from drowning, and act as protectors for babies who can't defend themselves. Dogs are so smart that they get trained to act as part of police and military units—just look at this excellent doggo who fearlessly helped take down ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, over the weekend.

They're also much more than man's best friend—they're heroes who are always on the lookout for danger and willing to sacrifice everything in order to protect their humans. Here are a few of the countless pups who have gone above and beyond for the greater good, no matter the cost.