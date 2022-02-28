8 Work-From-Home Companies That Will Help You Pay Off Your Student Loans

Gabrielle Olya
·2 min read
Drazen_ / iStock.com
Drazen_ / iStock.com

There are currently 45.3 million Americans who have student loan debt, with the average amount of debt currently sitting at $37,693, according to the Education Data Initiative. Fortunately, some companies have implemented programs to help their employees pay back their student loans — and some of these companies also allow employees to work from home.

If you’re looking for a job with flexibility and student loan repayment assistance, you may consider a position at one of these companies, identified by FlexJobs as offering both of these perks.

Aetna

Health insurance provider Aetna is currently hiring for a number of fully remote and WFH flexible jobs. The company instituted its student loan repayment program in 2016, which matches employees’ U.S.-based student loan payments up to $2,000 per year for a lifetime maximum of up to $10,000 for qualifying loans.

Ally Financial

Ally, a financial services company, offers its employees a $100 per month contribution toward student loans, with a lifetime maximum cap of $10,000. The company is currently hiring for more than 50 remote roles.

Chegg

Chegg’s Equity for Education program uses an equity pool from its existing pool of stock to pay down its U.S. employees’ educational loans. Employees are eligible for $3,000 to $5,000 annually. The education company has a number of remote positions available.

Fidelity Investments

Fidelity’s student loan assistance program provides its employees with up to $15,000 in contributions. The investment firm has a number of work-from-home jobs available, including retirement planners and service support.

New York Life

Insurance provider New York Life contributes $170 monthly over five years toward employees’ student loans in good standing for a total of up to $10,200. Remote positions include leave specialists and business analysts.

NVIDIA

Artificial intelligence computing company NVIDIA has remote positions available, and if you graduated within the past three years, the company may provide reimbursement of up to $6,000 each year to help repay your student loans, up to $30,000.

Penguin Random House

In 2016, Penguin Random House became the first book publishing company to offer student loan repayment assistance. Full-time employees who have been with the company for one year are eligible for a student loan repayment benefit of up to $1,200 annually during their employment, for up to seven and a half years, totaling $9,000. Although most of the company’s jobs are office-based, many of the listings state that the positions are open to remote work.

PricewaterhouseCoopers

PwC allows its employees to work virtual, flex or in-person. The professional services company offers a student loan paydown benefit to associates and senior associates, which pays $1,200 a year towards student loans, up to $10,000.

