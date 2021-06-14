8 hurt as vehicle crashes through guardrail and into spectators at Texas racetrack
Eight people were injured Sunday night after a vehicle plowed into a crowd at a mud racing event in Texas.
Eight people were injured Sunday night after a vehicle plowed into a crowd at a mud racing event in Texas.
‘What the administration did – the Justice Department, the leadership of the former president – goes even beyond Richard Nixon,’ the House Speaker says
The new policy comes amid reports that the Trump-era Justice Department seized data on two Democratic congressmen
‘We are not going to double-cross each other,’ Vermont Senator says
Rosenstein tells associates he had no knowledge of subpoena targeting Schiff
Man told Asian family to “go back to where they came from” while vacationing in Florida among rise in hate crime towards AAPI communities
Lap-by-lap highlights from the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Larson held off Brad Keselowski in the final laps to claim a million dollar prize at Texas Motor Speedway.
One hundred-fifty people were evacuated following the deadly accident in the city of Shiyan in Hubei province, it said, of which 37 are critically injured.The explosion caused a food market building to collapse at 6:30 a.m., local media reported. Footage from CCTV shows wreckage and shattered glass covering the first floor of the collapsed building, where people were having breakfast and buying groceries when explosion happened.People can be seen walking in a rubble-strewn street between damaged buildings.Hospitals in Shiyan are asking residents to donate blood, as the injured are still under emergency treatment, CCTV said.
An American father and son pleaded guilty in Tokyo on Monday (June 14), to charges that they illegally helped former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn flee Japan more than a year ago. U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter, could now face up to three years in prison. Buses believed to be carrying the two were seen arriving in court on Monday. Prosecutors accuse them of helping Ghosn escape Japan in a box aboard a private jet to Lebanon in December 2019. The pair allegedly received 1.3 million for their services.In March, they were extradited to Japan from the United States.That's after a months-long battle to prevent that by their American lawyers. Those lawyers argued that the two could face relentless interrogations and torture. Suspects in Japan are interrogated without their lawyers present, and are often denied bail before trial.Japan's conviction rate is 99%.Taylor and his son are now being held at the same jail in Tokyo, where Ghosn was previously detained. At the time of Ghosn's escape, he was awaiting trial on charges that he understated his compensation in Nissan's financial statements by USD$85 million, over the course of a decade. He was also accused of enriching himself at his employer's expense through payments to car dealerships. Ghosn has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He remains a fugitive in his childhood home in Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.
The Chilean ex-army colonel was convicted in the disappearance and murder of 23 workers in 1973 shortly after Augusto Pinochet seized power in a military coup
Teoscar Hernández belted a pair of three-run homers over the Green Monster — two of Toronto’s eight longballs — and Marcus Semien extended his road hitting streak to 26 games as the Blue Jays pounded the Boston Red Sox 18-4 on Sunday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Cavan Biggio, Rowdy Tellez and Semien also went deep for the Blue Jays, a day after they belted five homers in a 7-2 victory.
Venue owners and producers warn the expected four-week reopening delay will be "extremely serious".
‘Nixon didn’t have that kind of Department of Justice,’ former White House Counsel says
Johnson has long defended the rioters at the January 6 insurrection, once calling them "people that love this country."
A man believed to have the world’s largest family, including 39 wives, 94 children, 33 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, has died in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram. Ziona Chana, 76, was the head of a polygamous Christian religious sect with 4,000 members, and his extended family all lived together in one 100-room, four-storied mansion in the remote village of Baktawng Tlangnuam. Mr Chana, a construction worker, developed a rota system for which of his wives would share his bed on
New COVID-19 cases are declining across most of the country, but most states bucking that trend have lower vaccination rates. Latest COVID-19 news.
Joe Biden wrongly suggested Boris Johnson hadn't introduced South African president Cyril Ramaphosa at a roundtable.
Former Texas Rangers pitcher selling exotic French mansion
Doctors in India are seeing COVID-19 patients with symptoms like hearing loss and gangrene, as the infectious Delta variant spreads.
John F. Kerry, the special presidential envoy for climate, said only months ago that those losing fossil fuel jobs in coal and hydraulic fracturing will find they have a better choice in jobs in either the solar industry or as wind turbine technicians.