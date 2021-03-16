8 immigrants killed when pickup crashes in Texas border city

Debris is strewn across a road near the border city of Del Rio, Texas after a collision Monday, March 15, 2021. Eight people in a pickup truck loaded with immigrants were killed when the vehicle collided with an SUV following a police chase, authorities said. (Texas Department of Public Safety via AP)
·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eight people in a Dodge pickup truck loaded with immigrants were killed when the vehicle collided with another pickup truck following a police chase near the Texas border city of Del Rio, authorities said.

The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 277 as Texas Department of Public Safety troopers chased a red Dodge pickup truck, the agency said in a statement. The truck collided head-on with a white Ford F-150 nearly 30 miles north of Del Rio.

The driver and a child passenger of the Ford F-150 were hospitalized, as was one of the passengers from the Dodge pickup, according to the agency's statement. All eight of the people killed and the surviving passenger of the Dodge pickup were immigrants in the U.S. without authorization, according to DPS.

DPS did not say why troopers were pursuing the truck. A spokesperson said the agency would release more details on the cause of the pursuit and the names of the victims later Tuesday.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck ran away following the crash, but was later arrested, the agency said.

Earlier this month, 13 people were killed in one of the deadliest highway crashes involving migrants sneaking into the U.S. The crash happened after a Ford Expedition and Chevrolet Suburban entered California through a section of border fence with Mexico that was cut away, apparently by smugglers, according to immigration officials.

The crashes come amid rising crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement issued Tuesday.

“This is not new,” he said, citing previous surges in border crossings in 2019 and 2014, but noted that the number of encounters at the southwest border has been steadily increasing since last April.

Recommended Stories

  • At least eight killed in head-on collision during police chase, Texas officials say

    Eight people were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

  • Brutal Texas Crash Kills Eight in Latest Border Disaster

    JIM WATSON/AFP via GettyAt least eight undocumented people are dead after a head-on collision during a high-speed chase with law enforcement in south Texas, marking the latest grisly tragedy as U.S. officials scramble to respond to a spike in desperate border crossings.Authorities say the crash occurred outside Del Rio at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, after Texas Department of Public Safety troopers began to pursue a speeding red pickup truck—before it collided with an oncoming white Ford. The Val Verde County Sheriff said the crash, which occurred about 30 miles from the United States-Mexico border, killed eight of the nine individuals in the red truck immediately.“The driver and a child passenger from the Ford pickup and one undocumented passenger from the Dodge pickup were transported to a hospital in San Antonio and are in stable condition,” a DPS spokesperson told The Daily Beast Tuesday, adding that the driver of the red truck ran away after the collision, but was later arrested.Scam Facebook ‘Travel Agencies’ Tell Migrants Biden Has Thrown the Border OpenThe deadly crash comes amid a slew of sometimes fatal incidents near the border in recent weeks as thousands of people seek relief from violence and pandemic-era deprivation. According to KENS5, border patrol officials near the Del Rio Sector are apprehending over 600 migrants a day—even though the border is still effectively closed to most adults amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. CBP officials say at least 100,000 migrants entered the U.S. illegally in February, marking a 28 percent increase from the month before.“Our Southern border is on fire, and sadly, I think it’s going to get worse before it gets better,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), told the outlet on Monday. “It’s so important that one, the Biden Administration acknowledge this is a crisis and devote the resources necessary in order to alleviate some of the stress.”On Monday, the Biden administration directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist in the ongoing crisis, particularly to help care for the thousands of unaccompanied children who have crossed the border in overwhelming numbers. While FEMA normally provides financial assistance after natural disasters, the agency will help find shelter space and provide “food, water, and basic medical care” to the young migrants, according to a statement. Some of those children are reportedly being held by border security for longer than the legally-permitted 72 hours, and are unable to shower for days.To help house under-aged migrants and prevent overcrowding, FEMA announced Monday it will use a Dallas convention center as a temporary shelter, the Associated Press first reported. The convention center, which was recently used to provide storm relief after Texas endured a deadly freeze that left millions without power, will be available for the next three months and will provide space for up to 3,000 people.The Department of Homeland Security will also “help care for and assist unaccompanied minors” who have been held in border jails that are managed by Customs and Border Protection, the agency said Tuesday.“The situation at the southwest border is difficult. We are working around the clock to manage it and we will continue to do so. That is our job. We are making progress and we are executing on our plan. It will take time and we will not waver in our commitment to succeed,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a statement.But the crisis at the border extends far beyond financial and housing problems. Earlier this month, at least a dozen people died after an SUV crashed into a semi truck in Southern California. The horrifying March 2 crash occurred after two-dozen people were crammed into the SUV about 15 miles north of the border in El Centro. Authorities say the Ford Expedition, which has seating for up to eight passengers, was traveling westbound when it collided with a semi truck laden with gravel.The driver of the SUV, a 22-year-old from Mexicali, Mexico, was among the dead. The 69-year-old driver of the big rig sustained moderate injuries. At least 10 Mexican nationals were killed in the crash, the Mexican Consulate said in a statement.“It would be premature of me to speculate on what happened at this collision. The important thing is that 13 people died in this crash,” California Highway Patrol Border Division Chief Omar Watson said in a press conference after that crash. “We owe it to the families of those that were killed and injured as well as the public to conduct a complete and thorough investigation.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Plane crash caught on camera

    Three people, including a boy, are dead after a plane clipped an SUV driving through a residential neighborhood. ABC’s Megan Tevrizian has more.

  • Gunman fires through front door, killing 20-year-old Arlington man, police say

    The victim and his brother were holding the door to keep assailants out when someone fired a shot, Arlington police said.

  • Semi-Truck Slams Into Deputy's Patrol Car on Florida Highway

    A semi-truck struck a sheriff’s patrol car on Interstate 4 in Florida’s Polk County on Friday, March 12, by failing to move over as the deputy attempted to pull out into traffic, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.A Polk County deputy and an FHP trooper had pulled over to the shoulder of the highway, both with their emergency lights flashing, assisting the 17-year-old driver and passengers of a broken-down SUV, the FHP wrote in a statement provided to Storyful. As the deputy tried to leave the scene, he edged out into traffic and his vehicle was struck at high speed by the semi-truck, footage from the FHP vehicle shows.The impact of the collision pushed the deputy’s vehicle back onto the shoulder, where crashed into the FHP vehicle, as well as the SUV driver and the trooper, local media reported.After colliding with the deputy’s vehicle, the semi-truck was pushed left and struck another vehicle driven by a 57-year-old man from Kissimmee before coming to a rest on the median, the FHP said.The deputy, the trooper, the 17-year-old driver, and the 57-year-old driver sustained minor injuries, according to Fox 13.“We’re lucky that we don’t have a lot of dead folks as a result of that crash,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told WFLA."According to local media, Sgt Steve Gaskins with the FHP said charges were pending, as the truck driver should have either moved over a lane of traffic, or slowed his speed down by 20 miles per hour. Credit: Florida Highway Patrol via Storyful

  • Starbucks expected to get jolt from stimulus checks and restaurant reopenings

    Restaurant restrictions are the biggest hurdle to getting young customers back through the door, according to BTIG data.

  • City official in Fort Worth suburb speaks out about the fall of democracy in Myanmar

    Gabe Reaume, who grew up in rural Michigan, said he saw many similarities with people living Myanmar.

  • Sweden joins Germany, France, and 15 other countries in suspending AstraZeneca's vaccine over possible side effects

    The AstraZeneca vaccine has been suspended by Sweden, France, Germany, and 15 others, pending an investigation into potential side effects.

  • Permian Witnesses Addition of Oil Rigs for 3 Straight Weeks

    Baker Hughes Company's (BKR) weekly rig count data reveals that for the first time since November, oil and gas drillers cut rig count in the United States.

  • 2021 Ford F-150 Responder police truck is faster, more capable than before

    For 2021, the Ford F-150 Responder is an even more impressive police pickup truck. Additionally, the F-150 Responder now comes with an automatic four-wheel-drive setting so that officers don't have to worry about changing from two-wheel drive to four when in the middle of a pursuit that heads into dirt, or in inclement weather. Although not new, the F-150 Responder also comes standard with the FX4 Off-Road Package that includes a rear-differential locker, off-road tuned shocks, skid plates and hill descent control.

  • Little remains of Chargers’ former home, Jack Murphy Stadium, as it’s being demolished

    The Padres also played at Qualcomm Stadium.

  • Retail investors accelerate Volkswagen's U.S. share spike

    U.S. retail investors are buying the American depositary receipts of German automaker Volkswagen AG, some market participants said, accelerating a rally spurred by well-received VW announcements on its efforts to overtake Tesla Inc in the electric vehicles market. Volkswagen's U.S.-listed stock rose nearly 17% on Monday and Tuesday. By contrast, its preference shares, which comprise its main class of stock, gained almost 9% during the same period in Frankfurt.

  • Deputy stopped driver before crash that killed mom and 3 kids

    A deputy had stopped the driver, who is charged with intoxication manslaughter, not too long before the fiery crash.

  • South Korean actress snags historic Oscar nomination

    Youn Yuh-jung is a film icon in South Korea, having starred in more than 100 movies and TV series. But the 73-year-old said she never expected to be the first South Korean nominated at the Academy Awards for best supporting actress, for her role in "Minari" as a spirited grandmother who travels from South Korea to the United States to care for her grandchildren. Youn said she was in South Korea's mandatory two-week coronavirus quarantine, after a job in Canada, when she heard the news from a friend, who broke out in tears after telling her of the nomination.

  • Florida Man Crashes Dodge Charger Into Residential Garage

    Another weird story out of America’s favorite peninsula.

  • Italy's Atlantia extends talks on unit sale to March 27

    Atlantia agreed to extend talks with a consortium led by state lender CDP over the sale of its 88% stake in motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia to March 27, the Italian infrastructure group said on Tuesday. CDP, together with co-investors Macquarie and Blackstone, and Atlantia have been negotiating on Autostrade since last year as part of an effort to end a dispute triggered by the 2018 collapse of a bridge ran by the unit. Atlantia hopes for "substantial improvements" in the consortium's offer, the group said in a statement, adding that, if a compromise is reached, it may submit the new proposal to its shareholders.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stock markets steady ahead of Fed meeting

    Wall Street's S&P 500 index ended lower on Tuesday and a gauge of global equities was close to flat as investors awaited the Federal Reserve and other central bank meetings this week, where regulators will indicate whether they will retain policies supporting a post-pandemic recovery. U.S. stocks retreated late in the session, with the Nasdaq shedding more than a 1% gain, as yields on longer-maturity U.S. Treasury bonds ticked up, nipping investor enthusiasm for tech stocks that are high-growth but wary of rising inflation. The U.S. dollar edged up against the euro and commodity currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars as the two-day Fed meeting kept trading from being volatile.

  • Fantasy Baseball: Deep sleepers for the 2021 season

    Dalton Del Don digs very deep to find fantasy baseball sleepers, one for every team.

  • Corvette Racing Returning to 24 Hours of Le Mans and Then Some

    General Motors sports car powerhouse passed on Le Mans in 2020

  • North Korea Cautions Biden Administration to Avoid 'Causing a Stink' After Pyongyang Outreach Attempt

    After the Biden administration launched attempts to reach out to Pyongyang, North Korea, the country has warned the U.S. against “causing a stink.”