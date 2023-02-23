8 indicted for blockading Sterling Heights abortion clinic in 2020 case

More than two years after converging on what they dubbed a "murder mill," eight people have been indicted on federal charges for allegedly blocking access to a Sterling Heights abortion clinic in 2020 — an incident they promoted on social media and then livestreamed for the world to see.

"We're in Sterling Heights, outside of the murder mill, to save children," one of the defendants livestreamed to a social media account on Aug. 27, 2020.

Another 30 months would pass before a federal grand jury handed up an indictment charging the man and seven alleged accomplices in the 2020 incident. The indictment came eight months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a historic ruling that nixed national abortion rights and left the divisive and emotional issue up to the states to decide.

Anti-abortion activist Linda Nealing, of Ypsilanti Township waves at traffic on I-94 next to a banner that says "Abortion takes a human life" to celebrates the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade from the Platt Road overpass in Ann Arbor on Friday, June 24, 2022.

'Pray for the fruit of repentance to manifest'

Two of the defendants — both Michigan women — also were charged with attempting to block access to a Saginaw abortion clinic in 2021.

According to the Feb. 15 indictment, which was unsealed this week, the group engaged in a conspiracy to violate civil rights — a crime that carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence — and violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, which carries a maximum six-month prison sentence. No attorneys of record have yet been listed in federal court documents for the accused.

According to court records, here is what landed the group on the federal government's radar:

In August 2020, the anti-abortion activists set their sights on the Northland Family Planning in Sterling Heights. They planned to block women from entering the facility, and publicized their plan on social media.

"Heading to an important activity scheduled for tomorrow in Michigan. Look for the feeds in the morning and prepare to join us. Pray for the fruit of repentance to manifest," one man posted.

Group blocked doors: 'We're not letting anybody in'

The group met at a location near the clinic and waited for the doors to open.

On the morning of Aug. 27, 2020, came another social media post: "Rescue NOW Progress in Michigan."

An unnamed co-conspirator who recorded the incident announced: "This is a very serious situation ... (the group is) “going over to stand in front of the door” and “stand in between the hands of an abortionist that wants to murder these children and the life of these babies."

When the doors opened to the clinic, the group stood and sat in front of the doors. As the group blocked the entrance, a woman tried to enter. She was there for birth control, but the demonstrators wouldn't move.

"We're not letting anybody in," one man said.

Protesters didn't move after the police came

Employees tried to intervene and guided the woman to the employee entrance. But demonstrators were planted there, too, and wouldn't budge.

The cops were summoned.

The Sterling Heights police officers told the group to move, but they refused. Instead, they struck up a conversation with the police to delay others from getting in.

"The longer they take with us, the better the opportunity we have to see women and children rescued," one of the activists posted to social media.

The police warned the group to leave, or they would be arrested.

Still, they wouldn't budge.

"You can arrest us. You can do whatever you want," a Michigan woman named Eva Adl told the officers. "But I will be back, when there is another clinic open."

Adl kept her promise.

Eight months later, on April 16, 2021, Adl and another Michigan woman showed up at the Saginaw location of the Women’s Center of Flint and Saginaw and tried to block access to the building.

Federal charges followed.

Charged in the indictment are:

Calvin Zastrow of Michigan

Chester Gallagher of Tennessee

Heather Idoni of Michigan

Caroline Davis of Georgia

Joel Curry of Michigan

Justin Phillips of Michigan

Eva Edl of South Carolina

Eva Zastrow of Michigan

Tresa Baldas: tbaldas@freepress.com

