8 indictments handed down

Oxygen

Colby Ryan says pleaded with his mother, Lori Vallow, to tell him where his missing siblings were in the months after they disappeared. But in an interview with the The U.S. Sun, he says that he “couldn’t get a straight answer” from Vallow, who is may face the death penalty if convicted of murdering her two youngest children. “I asked her 1000 times, ‘What’s going on?’” Colby told the outlet. “And the only answer I ever got was, ‘Everything’s going to be revealed soon.’” Tylee Ryan, 16, and Josh