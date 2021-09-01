8 ingredients to make homemade cleaners

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Recommended Stories
- BuzzFeed
Two High School Teens Wore The Same Outfits To Prove Dress Codes Are Sexist, And It Worked
"I had known that dress codes had been unfair for a while, I just didn't know to this extent."View Entire Post ›
- In The Know
Woman's wardrobe malfunction on vacation leaves TikTok users shocked: 'Doing me dirty'
A pair of shorts foiled a woman's plan to take perfect photos.
- INSIDER
After Pink criticized the parents of a 14-year-old YouTuber who was pictured in a bikini, the girl said the swimsuits aren't sexual unless you 'view us that way'
The 14-year-old YouTuber Piper Rockelle said bikinis "are not sexual" unless you "view us that way" in response to Pink's claim of child exploitation.
- NBC Sports Boston
QB Cam Newton reacts to release from Patriots on Instagram
Here's what Cam Newton had to say on his Instagram story after the Patriots released the veteran quarterback and named Mac Jones their starter.
- Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay show sympathy for Bryson DeChambeau; Cantlay blames PIP
Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay express sympathy for Bryson DeChambeau after the Tour said they it ban any "Brooksie" hecklers.
- The Wrap
Ted Cruz, NY Post Pass Off Black Hawk Helicopter Video as a Taliban Hanging
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Dan Crenshaw were among those who declared Tuesday that a video showed Taliban fighters flying an American helicopter and hanging someone from it. The New York Post was duped, too, but wasn’t quite as credulous. The Post wrote in its story on the man suspended from the helicopter that it was “not immediately clear exactly how he is attached or if he is alive.” In fact, he was alive. The video was posted from a now-suspended account, but another video of the same
- Business Insider
The father of a Marine killed in the Kabul attack says Biden bristled when he told the president to learn the victims' stories
Mark Schmitz said he confronted Biden at a ceremony to repatriate the remains of his son, who was killed last week in an attack at the Kabul airport.
- Business Insider
Marine Corps corporal receives lightning-fast dismissal over refusal to wear a mask
Marine Cpl. Whitney McHaffie is possibly the first service member forced out of the military for violating COVID-related rules.
- E! News
Former Child Star Matthew Mindler's Manner of Death Revealed
Our Idiot Brother actor Matthew Mindler was found dead on Aug. 28 at the age of 19. Days later, officials have confirmed additional details surrounding his passing.
- KNXV - Phoenix Scripps
Robbery suspect found dead after attempted carjacking on Loop 202 ramp in Mesa
Mesa police say a robbery suspect has died after a failed carjacking attempt Tuesday afternoon.
- Business Insider
Marjorie Taylor Greene threatened to 'shut down' telecoms companies if they hand over Republicans' phone records to the January 6 commission
The House panel investigating the Capitol riot had asked telecommunications companies to preserve the metadata of Republicans' messages.
- NBC News
Videos capture encounter between Chicago officer and Black woman walking a dog
Police asked for patience. The woman was not arrested; her attorney alleged racial profiling and said she did nothing wrong.
- The Week
Susan Collins was astoundingly wrong about Brett Kavanaugh
Susan Collins was astoundingly wrong about Brett Kavanaugh
- Business Insider
PHOTOS: The Taliban flew a Black Hawk helicopter over a parade of military equipment captured when it overran Afghanistan
Numerous US-made weapons fell into the hands of the Taliban when the Afghan army crumbled in the face of their sweeping offensive.
- Niners Wire
Biggest surprises in 49ers final roster cuts
There were a few surprises on the San Francisco 49ers' initial 53-man roster.
- MarketWatch
This fake ‘Maderna’ vaccine card sees woman facing a year in prison and $5,000 fine in Hawaii
An Illinois woman was arrested in Hawaii, accused of falsifying vaccination documents to skip the state's mandatory quarantine for unvaccinated visitors
- Yahoo Life
Debbie Gibson, 51, reflects on her ‘rebirth’ in new bikini post: ‘You are worthy of living your best life’
Debbie Gibson shared a vulnerable birthday post on Instagram alongside a pic of herself looking joyous in a bikini.
- Women's Health
Megan Fox Flaunts Sculpted Abs And Legs In A Crop Top And Mini Skirt
The actress stepped out in another bold monochromatic look.
- People
Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Viral, Lookalike Police Officer: 'Wow!'
Dwayne Johnson agrees that he sees the resemblance he shares with Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office in Alabama
- Yahoo Sports
Cam Newton's next team? Here are 5 possibilities, plus 1 savage bonus option
The starting options might be very limited, but Newton certainly could find work with a new club.