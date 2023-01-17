8 injured, 1 seriously, during mass shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE — St. Lucie County sheriff's detectives are investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured Monday during a Martin Luther King Jr. car show event.

The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. at Ilous Ellis Park, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Eight adults were shot and four others — one of whom was a child — were injured fleeing the scene, Tonya Woodworth, sheriff's spokesperson, confirmed to TCPalm Monday evening. One of the people shot was seriously injured, she said.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Sheriff's Office is actively working on leads, Woodworth said. As of 10 p.m. Monday, no one was charged for the mass shooting, she said.

More than 1,000 people were at the event, according to St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Hester.

The event 772 MLK Car Show & Family Fun Day advertised live music, a local car show, kids bounce zone and more “to honor and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” from noon to 6 p.m., a calendar listing said on the City of Fort Pierce's website. The attached flyer said the car show was at 3:30 p.m.

There was at least one shooter involved, Hester said, adding he believes there was more than one shooter.

'It’s sad that during celebration of someone who represented peace and equality that a disagreement resulted in a use of guns and violence to solve that disagreement," Hester said. "... So many innocent people were injured or hurt that were not part of the disagreement.”

Two Sheriff's deputies were already on scene, working as security details for the event, Hester said. Neither of them saw who was shooting, he added.

Hester referred to the scene as mass chaos.

“There were people laying behind cars,” he said. “…It was kind of hard to tell who a victim was and who was just hiding.”

The Fort Pierce Police Department deferred all questions to the Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office, on its official Facebook page, said at 6:20 p.m. it will provide an update as more information becomes available. As of 9:30 p.m., nothing new was released.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Fort Pierce, Florida shooting: 8 shot during MLK Day celebration