8 injured in Milwaukee-area mall shooting; suspect at large

A man opened fire outside a mall in suburban Milwaukee on Friday, injuring eight people, including a teenager, police said.

Conditions of the victims were not released, but Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, police Chief Barry Weber said there were no fatalities.

The shooter, a man thought to be about 30, was not in custody, and authorities were working to determine his identity, the chief said.

Gunfire was reported about 2:50 p.m. at the Mayfair mall, outside the northwest entrance to Macy's, Weber said at a news conference Friday night.

Image: Wauwatosa mall attack (Nam Y. Huh / AP)

The mall was closed and remained a crime scene Friday night.

Trauma departments at local medical facilities, Froedtert Hospital and Children’s Wisconsin. were notified of the attack shortly after 3 p.m. and prepared for patients, spokeswoman Nalissa Wienke said.

"We are saddened about the incident tonight at Mayfair Mall, as the safety of Macy’s customers and employees is our top priority," Macy's spokeswoman Julianne Olivo wrote in an email.

"We are working closely with the Wauwatosa Police Department and local officials on this investigation," she said.

The FBI and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene.