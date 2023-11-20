8 injured in multiple shootings across metro Atlanta over the weekend, police say

Metro Atlanta police had a busy weekend, investigating at least eight shootings that left at least eight people injured.

On Saturday at 2:18 a.m., Atlanta police said officers received reports of a person who checked into Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot in the back. The victim told police he took himself to the hospital after being shot. He has since been treated and released.

According to the investigation, the victim was at a party on Pryor Street SW when a car drove up and opened fire, hitting him. The suspect vehicle drove away before officers arrived at the scene.

Later that day, at 7:19 p.m., Atlanta police said they received reports of a person shot on Chamberlain Street SE. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot twice. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined that the man was walking down the sidewalk when he was shot by someone he knew. The suspect left before officers arrived.

Nearly two hours later, at 9:17 p.m., Atlanta police received reports of a person shot on Hollywood Road NW. When officers arrived, they were met by a 17-year-old who was shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the investigation, the teen was standing in front of a convenience store when he was shot. The suspects left the scene before police arrived.

A little over an hour later, Atlanta police were told of someone shot on Peachtree Street.

When officers arrived, they located a man who had been shot twice. He was taken to the hospital and is stable. Officials said the shooting began as an argument between two men over a bicycle that escalated to gunfire.

When shots were being fired, two bullets struck the victim, who police said was not involved in the argument. One of the men was taken into custody. Authorities have not released his name.

An hour later, Atlanta police received reports of some shot on Atlantic Drive NW.

Officials said officers found a 19-year-old who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities added that the victim was uncooperative with officers when asked about the shooting.

On Sunday at 4:04 a.m., Atlanta police received reports of a person shot on Sunridge Avenue SE.

When officers arrived, they located a 23-year-old man who had been shot twice. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the investigation, the man was walking down the street when someone in a moving car shot him. The suspect vehicle drove away before police arrived.

At 7:48 a.m., DeKalb County police received reports of a person shot on Glen Hollow Lane. When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was provided about the shooting.

Later that day, at 7:04 p.m., Atlanta police received reports of someone shot on Westview Drive SW. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where his current condition is unknown.

The victim was unable to tell police how he got shot.

None of the victim’s identities have been released. Police have not provided details on any of the suspects.

All of the shootings remain under investigation.

