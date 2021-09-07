8 Jobs That Are Helping To Fight Climate Change

agnormark / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In an open letter to President Joe Biden, notable executives -- including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and Ford Motor Company executive chairman Bill Ford -- and other leaders from around the world asked the president to take swift action to combat climate change.

The letter argues that not only will it be good for the environment, but good for the job market: "While the climate crisis presents incredible challenges, it is also the greatest economic opportunity for innovation, job creation, new businesses, and investment in our communities," the letter states.

Here's a look at a few of the jobs that can help fight climate change.

Environmental Engineer

Median salary: $88,860

Typical entry-level education: Bachelor's degree

Environmental engineers use the principles of engineering and other fields of science to develop solutions to environmental problems. They may work with urban and regional planners or at construction sites.

Electric Vehicle Engineer

Median salary: $88,430

Typical entry-level education: Bachelor's degree

Electric vehicle engineers can come from a variety of fields, including chemical engineering, electrical engineering, industrial engineering and material engineering. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, "engineering is one of the most sought-after occupations in the automobile manufacturing industry."

Sustainability Managers

Median salary: $123,880

Typical entry-level education: Bachelor's degree

Sustainability managers develop and implement an organization's sustainability plans, and may also be responsible for ensuring that an organization is in compliance with environmental, health and safety regulations. They may work for a particular organization or work as a consultant on a project basis.

Environmental Lawyer

Median salary: $122,960

Typical entry-level education: Doctoral or professional degree



According to Georgetown Law, "an environmental lawyer works to represent clients in legal issues such as in clean technology, water law, climate change law and the management of land subject to native title and other public land." They may work at private law firms, as in-house counsel for corporations, for public interest and advocacy groups, or for the government.

Solar Panel Installer

Median salary: $44,890

Typical entry-level education: High school diploma or equivalent

Solar panel installation is a quickly growing field. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment is projected to grow 51% from 2019 to 2029 -- much faster than the average for all occupations.

Wind Turbine Technician

Median salary: $52,910

Typical entry-level education: Postsecondary nondegree award

The demand for wind turbine technicians is also growing at a rapid pace. According to the Bureau for Labor Statistics, "because wind electricity generation is expected to grow rapidly over the coming decade, additional technicians will be needed to install and maintain new turbines. Job prospects are expected to be excellent."

Climatologist

Median salary: $95,380

Typical entry-level education: Bachelor's degree

Climatologists use statistics to study historical weather patterns and interpret these patterns and shifts in climate.

Recyclable Material Collectors

Median salary: $41,400

Typical entry-level education: High school education or equivalent

Recyclable materials collectors collect and dump recyclable materials from containers into trucks, and may also drive these trucks.

All salary, education and job description information are sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics unless otherwise indicated. Median salary information is accurate as of 2019, the latest date for which it is available.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Jobs That Are Helping To Fight Climate Change