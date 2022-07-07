8 killed, 44 injured in car crash in southern Egypt

Associated Press
·1 min read

CAIRO (AP) — Eight people were killed and 44 injured in a car crash on Thursday near Egypt's southern province of Aswan, the state-run news agency reported.

The crash took place in the early morning when a passenger bus collided with a truck, on a highway linking Awsan to Abu Simbel, the seat of the ancient temples of Ramses II, MENA said.

Ambulance vehicles rushed to the scene to carry the casualties' bodies to Aswan's morgue and to transfer the wounded to the province's main hospital, added the report.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. The crashes and collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

In January, at least 16 people were killed 18 others injured when a microbus collided with a public transportation bus in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

Egypt’s official statistics agency says there were around 10,000 road accidents in 2019, the most recent year for which statistics are available, leaving over 3,480 dead. In 2018, there were 8,480 car accidents, causing over 3,080 deaths.

Recommended Stories

  • 1 dead, 2 arrested in shooting at tactical supply store in Springfield

    Neither the names of the suspects nor the victim have been released to the public.

  • Cyprus brings back indoor mask wearing amid COVID-19 surge

    Cyprus is bringing back compulsory mask-wearing in indoor areas for everyone age 12 and over amid a surge of COVID-19 infections. The government said Wednesday the infection spike is in line with a global trend that's mainly owed to the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the coronavirus. According to Health Ministry figures, 19,503 people tested positive from a total of 147,623 samples between June 25 to July 5 out of a population of approximately 916,000.

  • GameStop rises as stock split lures retail investors

    Shares of GameStop Corp rose nearly 5% in premarket trading on Thursday after the video game retailer announced a four-for-one stock split in an attempt to revive retail interest that has waned amid a market selloff. The stock was trending on stocktwits.com, a social media website popular among individual investors. The move comes at a time when GameStop shares have slumped 20% this year, mirroring a slump in stocks that soared in the pandemic as fears of a recession slammed risk assets.

  • Happeo lands $26M to provide a central intranet portal for employees

    As companies adopt new tools to accommodate remote ways of work, it's becoming tougher for their workforces to keep track of and manage information across internal services. If you ask Perttu Ojansuu, the answer is an intranet, or a company-specific, digital portal that centralizes much of a businesses' software and documentation in one place. Ojansuu recognizes his bias — he co-founded Happeo, a startup developing intranet software to connect employees with company tools.

  • Wimbledon updates | Jabeur and Maria get started in semis

    The women’s semifinal match between Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria has started on Centre Court. The winner will play either Simona Halep or Elena Rybakina in Saturday’s final. Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria will play in the first match on Centre Court.

  • Google halts KakaoTalk updates on Play Store in Korea after messaging app refused to remove its own payment links 

    Google has stopped providing updates to popular messaging app KakaoTalk in South Korea, according to a local report, after Kakao continued using an external payment link in its Android app, against Google's new in-app payments policy. Google's new policy requires developers selling digital goods and services to use Google's first-party billing system, but Kakao has been using an external link to its own website.

  • Africa CDC says it has signed MOU with Pfizer for COVID pill

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Africa's top public health body said on Thursday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Pfizer for countries on the continent to receive supplies of the Paxlovid pill to treat COVID-19. Data from a mid-to-late stage study in November last year showed the antiviral medication was nearly 90% effective in preventing hospitalisations and deaths compared to a placebo, in adults at high risk of severe illness. "We have signed the MOU with Pfizer and we are going to be able to make that particular treatment available to African countries," said Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, acting director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Lubbock woman charged in fatal rollover that killed husband

    A Lubbock County grand jury on Tuesday returned an indictment charging Lisa Morris with manslaughter in the July 31 death of her husband, 31-year-old Dalton McCandless.

  • Ft. Irwin: ‘No findings of a credible threat’ as shooting rumor floats on social media

    Fort Irwin officials say they haven’t found credible backing for an apparent threat on social media Tuesday of a shooting at a gas station in a residential area of the base.

  • Mount Holly neighborhood fights plans for funeral home

    On a quiet, residential road near Mount Holly, a mortician wants to open up a funeral home. Many in the neighborhood are mobilizing against it.

  • Florida newspaperman re-releases 'Vampires, Gators, and Wackos,' his book about crazy crime

    Frank Stanfield shares the most shocking tales he's told in his journalism career in 'Vampires, Gators, and Wackos: A Florida Newspaperman's Life.'

  • Uterus transplants allow successful pregnancies in U.S. women-study

    More than half of U.S. women who received a uterus through a transplant went on to have successful pregnancies, a new study shows. Between 2016 and 2021, 33 women received uterus transplants in the United States and so far 19 of them, or 58%, have delivered a total of 21 babies, researchers reported on Wednesday in JAMA Surgery. "Uterus transplant should be considered a clinical reality in the U.S.," the researchers wrote.

  • Conservative contenders who could succeed Boris Johnson

    A Conservative leadership contest will take place in coming weeks after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Thursday he is resigning as the party's leader — though he will continue to serve as prime minister until a successor is elected by party members. Braverman, a lawmaker and barrister who became England’s attorney general in 2020, was the first to put her hat in the ring. The 42-year-old told a television interviewer she wanted to run for prime minister because she and her family, who arrived in Britain as immigrants, “owe a debt of gratitude to this country.”

  • Update: Hit-and-run driver sought who killed 12-year-old boy in ATV crash in Apple Valley

    The driver was believed to be traveling in an orange side-by-side UTV, model year 2019 to 2022, on Stoddard Wells Road.

  • Manchester Police: Three children left unattended in car that had gun and knife inside

    A man is accused of leaving three small children in a car with a loaded gun and knife in a parking lot Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

  • Thousands still without power as Electra fire grows to 4,112 acres with 40% containment

    The fire in Northern California's Amador and Calaveras counties grew slightly on Wednesday as firefighters were able to increase containment to 40%, Cal Fire says. It's one of the largest fires this season.

  • Boris Johnson quits as UK prime minister

    STORY: Bowing to the inevitable as more than 50 ministers quit and lawmakers said he must go, an isolated and powerless Johnson spoke outside his Downing Street to confirm he would resign."The process of choosing that new leader should begin now. And today I have appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will until a new leader is in place," Johnson said.After days of battling for his job, the scandal-plagued Johnson had been deserted by all but a handful of allies after the latest in a series of scandals broke their willingness to support him.

  • Hong Kong lifts flight ban citing 'little effect' on COVID

    Hong Kong announced Thursday it is shelving a COVID-19 measure that has resulted in dozens of canceled flights in recent months and thwarted travel plans for thousands. “The new measure is a decision made by the government after careful review of relevant data and taking into account the current peak period for international students returning to Hong Kong,” a government spokesperson said. Previously, a five-day flight route ban was imposed on airlines if at least five passengers or 5% of travelers — whichever is higher — tested positive for the coronavirus on arrival.

  • Kim Kardashian and North West Twinned with Matching Nose Chains at Paris Fashion Week

    Mommy-and-me style, haute couture edition.

  • Joel Klatt names his Top 5: Where does Notre Dame land?

    Who is on your Top 5?