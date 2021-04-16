8 Killed in Indianapolis FedEx Shooting, Including ‘Significant’ Number of Sikh Employees

More details are being released about a mass shooting at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis where eight people lost their lives on Friday, including members of the Sikh community.





The details: Eight people were fatally shot, four inside and four outside the warehouse, while five others were injured and rushed to the hospital, according to the Associated Press.







The shooter, identified by authorities as Brandon Scott Hole, 19, also died by suicide.

Police searched the home of the former FedEx employee and seized evidence, but a motive has yet to be uncovered.

"There was no disturbance, there was no argument. He just appeared to randomly start shooting,” Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt said.

Police Chief Randal Taylor pointed out that a "significant" number of employees at the facility are members of the Sikh community, but it’s unclear if that played a role in the shooting.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that Sikh community members are among those injured and killed by the gunman in Indianapolis last night," coalition Executive Director Satjeet Kaur said in the statement.





Witnesses: A witness told WTHR that he heard the first shots while working inside the FedEx facility and he went into survival mode.







“I see a man come out with a rifle in his hand and he starts firing and he starts yelling stuff that I could not understand,” Levi Miller said. “What I ended up doing was ducking down to make sure he did not see me because I thought he would see me and he would shoot me.”





FedEx and White House: A FedEx spokesperson told Business Insider the company is now reconsidering its no-phone policy during work hours, which has frustrated families waiting for information at a nearby unification center.







“It is hard because if my friend had a phone, he would be able to contact me right away,” said Jose Lopez, who has worked at the facility for about six months, according to USA Today. “Even if it’s a message with one letter, you know he is living.”

President Joe Biden addressed the shooting on Friday and called gun violence “an epidemic,” urging Congress to pass “commonsense gun violence prevention legislation.”

McCartt added authorities are still identifying the victims.



