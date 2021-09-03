8 Legit Home-Based Small Businesses

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto
jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If your dream job entails working from home and working for yourself, you're in luck -- there are a number of legitimate home-based small businesses you can start right now. These businesses typically have low overhead costs because you don't need to rent out additional space, and they also allow you to create a flexible schedule that works best for you and your family.

2021 Small Business Spotlight: Check Out Our Small Business Stories, Plus the Nominated Businesses Near You
Options: 30 Odd Jobs That Pay Insanely Well

Here are a few ideas for your home-based business venture.

Last updated: June 15, 2021

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Reselling

If you have a good eye for a bargain, you could get into the business of reselling. This involves buying items in bulk, or buying discounted items or thrifted/vintage items and reselling them online for a profit on sites like eBay. This is a business you could either focus on full time or part time, though the more time you dedicate to it, the more money you can make.

"After some experience, it’s typical to earn anywhere between $500-$1,500 per month in profits if you are reselling part-time,” said Tegan Phelps, personal finance expert and author of The Blissful Budget, who runs a full-time eBay business from her home.

Take a Look: 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Selling Homemade Products

Crafty and artistic individuals can turn their skills into a profit by selling homemade products online on sites like Etsy. Although there are fees associated with selling on Etsy, with the right products and the right strategy, it's possible to make a fortune selling on the site. You can also set up your own website or social media page to sell your wares directly to customers.

PeopleImages / Getty Images
PeopleImages / Getty Images

Providing Day Care Services

If you're a stay-at-home parent -- or just love kids -- you can earn some extra cash by providing day care services at your home. Licensing requirements for in-home day care vary from state to state, so be sure your business complies with your local regulations.

See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Krakozawr / iStock.com
Krakozawr / iStock.com

Petsitting

If kids aren't your thing but you love animals, consider becoming a professional pet sitter. The best part about this type of business is that you can likely work on other jobs and side hustles while petsitting at your own home.

More WFH: 40 Legit Companies That Will Pay You To Work From Home

fizkes / Shutterstock.com
fizkes / Shutterstock.com

Life Coaching

You can help others from the comfort of your own home by becoming a professional life coach. You don't need any specific certification to start this business, but it may help you attract more clients if you have taken some courses or received a certification. Once you're ready to meet with clients, you can opt to offer phone or video consultations, or have clients meet you at your home.

Find Out: Highest-Paying Work-From-Home Jobs

Drazen_ / Getty Images
Drazen_ / Getty Images

Tutoring

Tap into the money-making potential of your expertise by becoming a tutor in whatever subject you are proficient in. By starting your own tutoring service -- rather than working for a tutoring company -- you'll be able to set your own hours and pay.

See: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

yingko / Shutterstock.com
yingko / Shutterstock.com

Making Gift Baskets

People are always searching for unique gifts for special occasions, so making and selling gift baskets could be a good business to get into -- and one you can do from home. You can sell your baskets online on your own website, to corporate offices and/or in local shops.

Read More: How Our Businesses Will Continue To Move Forward Post-Pandemic

Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty Images
Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty Images

Selling Baked Goods

Like gift baskets, baked goods are always in demand for special occasions. If you love to bake -- and have a kitchen in your home well equipped to do so -- you can start a business selling your homemade baked goods.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Legit Home-Based Small Businesses

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nearly two years after Covid sent them home, remote workers aren't looking back

    "Any attempt to ... be rigid with where people work or how they work, that’s actually a hindrance to continue to retain talent,” said one HR expert.

  • 23ABC Weather for Wednesday, September 1, 2021

    Weather for Wednesday, September 1st from 23ABC's Elaina Rusk.

  • Jobless Americans share why they're unemployed

    Businesses across the country are looking for workers, but millions of workers can't find jobs. We talk with four people to find out why they're still unemployed and what they want Americans to know.

  • SEO Expert from Dallas, Qamar Zaman of KISSPR.com Educates SMB's via Marketing Master Class on Mission Matters Podcast Episode#7 - How to Write Content that Ranks

    Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2021) - In the Marketing Masterclass series on the Mission Matters podcast, a Los Angeles-based interview style podcast with over 3000+ episodes to date, Zaman shares the knowledge he has gained in his decades of experience with web growth. The latest episode discusses how businesses can create search engine-friendly website content that also converts. Episode 7: Episode#7 of Mission Matters Marketing Masterclass Series with Qamar Zaman a

  • Bricks-and-Mortar Stores Are More Essential Than Ever for Retailers, Analyst Dana Telsey Says. These Stocks Are Well-Positioned.

    Telsey Advisory Group CEO Dana Telsey tells Barron's that retailers offer customers more options than ever: buy online, shop in stores, ship it or pick it up.

  • Bubblr's Patent Could Mark the Beginning of the End for Ad-Tech

    Photo by Stephen Dawson on Unsplash It’s a strange thing, the internet advertising economy. If you want your campaign to work, you need to spend a lot of money. But if you pay top dollar, there is no guarantee that it will convert to keep your business lights on. Make no mistake, advertising technology or ad-tech has come a long way. In the early 20th century, marketing pioneer John Wanamaker said, “Half the money I spend on advertising is wasted; the trouble is I don't know which half.” Fast fo

  • City of Tucson launches program to recognize historic businesses

    The Legacy Business Program was created to honor local businesses that have been a part of the community for 25 or more years.

  • U.S. consumer watchdog proposes small business lending data rules

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Wednesday proposed new requirements for financial institutions to collect and report data on small businesses' access to credit in a bid to boost transparency and fair lending. The proposed rule would require financial institutions report the amount and type of small business credit applied for and extended, demographic information about small business credit applicants, and key elements of the price of the credit offered, the consumer watchdog said in a statement.

  • Intuit in Talks to Buy Mailchimp for More Than $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Intuit Inc., the maker of TurboTax and QuickBooks software, is in talks to buy email marketing firm Mailchimp for more than $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Talks are ongoing and if they’re successful it would mark Intuit’s largest deal ever, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. No final decision has been made and discussions could fall through, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. Another buyer could also e

  • Small businesses face slow, difficult recovery after Ida

    Small businesses hit by Hurricane Ida face a slow and daunting recovery as they grapple with storm damage, a lack of power, water and internet service and limited ability to communicate with clients or customers. It’s yet another blow for business owners who have been coping with the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic for over a year. “Our fear is many businesses aren’t going to be able to recover, given everything else they’ve gone through for the past 18 months,” said David Chase, vice president of outreach for the advocacy group Small Business Majority.

  • The Best Dyson Sales for Labor Day: Vacuums, Air Purifiers, and More

    Whatever it is taking over your floors, the Dyson V8 Animal vacuum cleaner has got you covered. It can pick up just about anything thanks to its powerful suction power—and it's also lightweight, cordless, and ideal for smaller spaces. Rather than cramming a bulky vacuum cleaner into a studio or one-bedroom apartment, just mount this stick vacuum against your wall and call it a day.

  • What Is a Multi-Family Office?

    A family office is a firm that provides comprehensive wealth management services to a single individual or family. A multi-family office simply expands on the same concept. Instead of working with just one family or individual, a multi-family office provides … Continue reading → The post What Is a Multi-Family Office? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Analyst Report: EBay Inc.

    eBay Inc. provides online platforms, tools, and services to help individuals and merchants conduct online and mobile commerce in the United States and internationally. eBay completed the spinoff of its PayPal electronic payments service in July 2015, the sale of its StubHub business in February 2020, and its Classifieds business in June 2021.

  • Small-Business Ideas for a Post-Pandemic World

    As the pandemic winds down, most people are thinking about where they'll travel, who they'll visit, and which restaurants they'll eat at first. Those with the entrepreneurial fire, however, are doing...

  • Three Tips for Small Business Success

    In a constantly changing business landscape, America's number one small business expert Melinda Emerson share's her top pieces of advice to help small business owners achieve success and make the money you deserve. These tips and more can be found in the new REVISED and UPDATED edition of Emerson's best-selling book BECOME YOUR OWN BOSS IN 12 MONTHS. https://bit.ly/3zqZa4R

  • August Small Business Spotlight: Top Businesses of the Month

    We here at GOBankingRates want to help get our nation's small businesses back on their feet after the COVID-19 pandemic. To do that, we're highlighting readers' favorite small businesses around the...

  • Sentral CEO on the vision to ‘redefine home’ and pursuing expansion opportunities

    Jon Slavet, Sentral CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how Sentral is reinventing home, expansion plans, and growth.