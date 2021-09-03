8 Legit Home-Based Small Businesses

jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If your dream job entails working from home and working for yourself, you're in luck -- there are a number of legitimate home-based small businesses you can start right now. These businesses typically have low overhead costs because you don't need to rent out additional space, and they also allow you to create a flexible schedule that works best for you and your family.

Here are a few ideas for your home-based business venture.

Reselling

If you have a good eye for a bargain, you could get into the business of reselling. This involves buying items in bulk, or buying discounted items or thrifted/vintage items and reselling them online for a profit on sites like eBay. This is a business you could either focus on full time or part time, though the more time you dedicate to it, the more money you can make.

"After some experience, it’s typical to earn anywhere between $500-$1,500 per month in profits if you are reselling part-time,” said Tegan Phelps, personal finance expert and author of The Blissful Budget, who runs a full-time eBay business from her home.

Selling Homemade Products

Crafty and artistic individuals can turn their skills into a profit by selling homemade products online on sites like Etsy. Although there are fees associated with selling on Etsy, with the right products and the right strategy, it's possible to make a fortune selling on the site. You can also set up your own website or social media page to sell your wares directly to customers.

Providing Day Care Services

If you're a stay-at-home parent -- or just love kids -- you can earn some extra cash by providing day care services at your home. Licensing requirements for in-home day care vary from state to state, so be sure your business complies with your local regulations.

Petsitting

If kids aren't your thing but you love animals, consider becoming a professional pet sitter. The best part about this type of business is that you can likely work on other jobs and side hustles while petsitting at your own home.

Life Coaching

You can help others from the comfort of your own home by becoming a professional life coach. You don't need any specific certification to start this business, but it may help you attract more clients if you have taken some courses or received a certification. Once you're ready to meet with clients, you can opt to offer phone or video consultations, or have clients meet you at your home.

Tutoring

Tap into the money-making potential of your expertise by becoming a tutor in whatever subject you are proficient in. By starting your own tutoring service -- rather than working for a tutoring company -- you'll be able to set your own hours and pay.

Making Gift Baskets

People are always searching for unique gifts for special occasions, so making and selling gift baskets could be a good business to get into -- and one you can do from home. You can sell your baskets online on your own website, to corporate offices and/or in local shops.

Selling Baked Goods

Like gift baskets, baked goods are always in demand for special occasions. If you love to bake -- and have a kitchen in your home well equipped to do so -- you can start a business selling your homemade baked goods.

