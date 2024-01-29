8-year-long NHTSA federal probe into trucks' rollaway incidents comes to an end

After an 8-year investigation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ended its investigation into Chrysler and now has said it will not issue a recall for select Ram and Dodge Durango pickup trucks. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ended an 8-year-long investigation into Chrysler and now has said it will not issue a recall into select Ram and Dodge Durango pickup trucks.

NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation said Monday that they found no evidence "that a vehicle-based design or manufacturing defect was the cause of vehicle rollaway incidents."

Europe-based Stellantis NV -- formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV -- had received 1,448 reports of rollaway incidents after vehicles were put into park, which saw 684 crashes or fires and one fatality of 149 injuries.

This comes after a previous 2016 probe into Chrysler for fault shifters after Ram and Dodge vehicles began rolling away and which affected over one million vehicles and was linked to nine injuries and 25 accidents.

Stellantis said they did not disagree with the NHTSA findings.

"We concur with the finding that there is no design defect and are pleased that our update appears to have resonated with customers," a spokesman for the company said.