8 men arrested in connection to selling balloons with laughing gas

Eight men were arrested after reports of them selling balloons with laughing gas.

The Austin Police Department arrested eight men for selling nitrous oxide, known as laughing gas, near the ACL Live at the Moody Theatre, according to a news release from the department.

Officers responded to reports of illegal activity at 310 W 2nd St at approximately 11:40 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived officers discovered a group of suspects in two different vehicles, the news release said. The cars were parked at the intersection of 3rd St. and Lavaca and the 300 block of 2nd St.

According to the release, the suspects waited for the show to end before approaching the venue's customers to "illegally sell balloons filled with Nitrous Oxide."

The police arrested eight men and confiscated 13 tanks of nitrous oxide, hundreds of balloons and seized two pistols.

The men were arrested under the charge of possession of inhalant paraphernalia with intent to distribute. Everyone arrested was of age.

