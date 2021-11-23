8 men busted in underage sex sting

Nov. 22—The Hanford Police Detective Unit in conjunction with investigators of the Kings County District Attorney's Office conducted a two-day operation targeting human trafficking and sexual predators within the City of Hanford.

Over the two-day operation eight adult males made contact and solicited sexual acts with a decoy posing as a juvenile. These adult males believed the decoy was as young as 13 and as old as 16. The suspects reportedly agreed to meet with the decoy at specific locations within the City of Hanford to engage in sex. As the adult males arrived at the predesignated locations, they were met by undercover detectives and taken into custody.

The men arrested were questioned and booked into Kings County Jail. They include: Luis Galvan, 22, from Hanford; Juan Villegas-Ramirez, 34, from Visalia; Rosendo Bedolla, 30, from Tulare; Luis Torres-Suarez 36, from Tulare; Clinton Alston, 26, from Lemoore; Luis Mondragon, 20, from Tulare; David DeLaPaz, 20, from Hanford; and Pablos Benitez-Frias, 46, from Visalia.