8 Metrics Highlight Netflix's Impressive 2018

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) wrapped up 2018 earlier this month when it released its fourth-quarter and full-year results. The report closed out an impressive year, featuring significant member growth, an expanding operating margin, and rapid revenue growth. Importantly for shareholders, a strong performance during the year helped the stock handily beat the market.

With the company's fourth-quarter results out and 2019 underway, it's a good time to reflect on the company's success last year. These eight metrics capture the company's wild momentum.

39%

Throughout 2018, Netflix's stock rose more than 39%. This meant shares significantly outperformed the S&P 500, which declined about 6% during the same period.

35%

Netflix's total 2018 revenue rose 35% year over year. Highlighting the company's solid performance last year, this is an acceleration from the 32% year-over-year revenue growth Netflix saw in 2017.

117%

Netflix's net income skyrocketed in 2018, rising 117% year over year, to $1.2 billion. Also keep in mind that this is up enormously from net income of $187 million in 2016.

Netflix's $1.2 billion in net income in 2018 translated to $2.68 on a per-share basis. This is up from earnings per share of $1.25 in 2017 and $0.43 in 2016.

53%

Netflix's international streaming revenue jumped 53% in 2018, to $7.8 billion. This meant international streaming revenue accounted for more than half of the company's total streaming revenue.

24%

While Netflix's international segment was the primary driver of the company's growth in 2018, Netflix still saw robust growth domestically. Domestic streaming revenue rose 24% year over year, to $7.6 billion. Impressively, this marked an acceleration compared to growth seen in 2017. Domestic streaming revenue increased 21% year over year in 2017.

So much for a saturated U.S. market.

139 million

Adding 29 million paid members during 2018, the company finished the year with a total of 139 million paid members. Notably, net member additions were up significantly in 2018 compared to 2017. In 2017, the company's paid members increased by about 22 million.

10%

Going into 2018, management was targeting a 10% operating margin, up from 7% in 2017. The company pulled it off, finishing the year with a 10.2% operating margin.

13%

Netflix expects its operating margin to continue rising in 2018. "Our multi-year plan is to keep significantly growing our content while increasing our revenue faster to expand our operating margins," management said in the company's fourth-quarter shareholder letter. Specifically, Netflix is targeting a full-year operating margin of 13%, up from 10% in 2018.

In 2019, investors should look to see whether Netflix can maintain its momentum internationally and domestically. In addition, investors should watch to see if the company can hit its target operating margin.

