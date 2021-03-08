Up to 8 million eligible Americans yet to receive a stimulus check

Danielle Zoellner
·3 min read
&lt;p&gt;Up to 8 million Americans have yet to receive their stimulus payments &lt;/p&gt; (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Up to 8 million Americans have yet to receive their stimulus payments

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Up to 8 million eligible Americans have not yet claimed their stimulus checks, according to the US Treasury Department.

The department revealed in January that the number consisted of both those who qualified for the initial $1,200 direct payments that were part of the CARES Act that passed in March 2020 as well as the $600 direct payments that were issued in December.

These payments were sent by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) based on data collected from 2018 and 2019 tax returns. But up to 8 million people who qualified for the payments did not receive them because the IRS did not have their information on file.

Although it's been more than one month since Taxpayer Advocate Service, an independent organisation within the IRS, called attention to the issue, there has still not been a thorough solution to get Americans their stimulus checks.

The only way for people to get the payments now would be on their 2020 tax return by filing for the Recovery Rebate Credit, CNN reported. "This approach – forcing eligible individuals to forgo receiving an EIP that was exempt from offset if paid timely – is a problem the law and the IRS have created," the TAS said.

Online tools were created last year for people to receive their stimulus checks through direct payment, but the IRS also allowed for taxpayers to receive the money by claiming it once they filed their taxes. But what wasn't as clear to the public was that filing for the payment could result in a lesser amount than receiving it through direct payments.

To address some of the payments that have not been cashed by the public, the IRS sent out debit cards to people across the country with their stimulus payments on them last summer. But some people threw them out because they believed it was "junk mail".

People missing out on the payments were "very low-income Americans who normally don't file taxes" or people who moved bank accounts following filing their 2018 or 2019 taxes, CNN reports.

"Financially struggling taxpayers who were entitled to receive the full amount of the EIP last year but did not have effectively been harmed once," the TAS said online. "It is unfair to harm some of these taxpayers a second time by seizing some, or all, of their stimulus payments."

A TAS spokesperson told CNN that the agency was still working out different ways to target Americans who have yet to receive a stimulus payment.

The IRS sent out 160 million payments totalling $270bn after the CARES Act initially passed in March. Then an additional 147 million payments that were worth $142bn were sent out two days after then-President Donald Trump authorised the $600 stimulus checks in December.

On Saturday, the US Senate approved President Joe Biden's $1.9tn American Rescue Plan, which would send $1,400 checks to some Americans as another round of stimulus payments amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill is being sent back to the House to vote on, and Mr Biden could sign it into law by the end of the week.

The White House revealed on Monday that Americans could then receive the new round of stimulus checks by the end of March. But the Biden administration has not revealed if issues getting some Americans the money would be fixed for this round of checks.

Read More

Biden to deliver first primetime address of his presidency reflecting on one-year mark of pandemic

Biden to order review of Trump-era rules on college sexual assault claims

How many executive orders has Joe Biden signed?

Recommended Stories

  • The White House says a 'large number' of Americans will receive $1,400 stimulus checks by the end of March

    The administration said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was "focused like a laser" on getting checks out the door this month.

  • Protests erupt outside Trump Tower demanding ex-president’s arrest after he returns to NYC

    Former president expected to stay in city until Tuesday, but reason for trip unknown

  • 5 takeaways from U.S. Capitol security review, including staffing, quick reaction force, K9s

    15-page review calls for faster ways to address emergencies and says U.S. Capitol Police needs officers, intelligence training and bomb-sniffing dogs.

  • The adorable thing Archie says to visitors as they leave the house

    Meghan and Harry also revealed his rather unique hobby too

  • 14-year-old environmental scientist kickstarts her career

    After struggling to find a job, despite having an undergraduate and two graduate degrees, 14-year-old Dorothy Jean Tillman -- the youngest environmental scientist in the United States -- has taken matters into her own hands by kickstarting not only her own career but also the careers of other kids interested in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics). "From a very young age I was always going to gifted programs or gifted young kids schools," Tillman told AccuWeather National Reporter Emmy Victor in an interview. Tillman, who is from Chicago, first enrolled in college courses when she was 10 years old. She received her Bachelor of Science in Humanities at Excelsior College in the summer of 2018 and doubled majored in environmental science and sustainable engineering for her Master of Science from Unity College in spring 2020. She is the youngest environmental and sustainable scientist in the U.S., according to her website. She says her motto is "leading by examples of excellence." Fourteen-year-old Dorothy Jean Tillman was unable to get a job upon her graduation due to being too young, so she decided to take matters into her own hands and open a camp aimed at introducing kids in the South Side of Chicago to STEAM fields. (AccuWeather / Emmy Victor) Despite her many qualifications, Tillman is not yet old enough to get a job. Rather than allowing that to set her back from her goals, she decided to start her own business in 2020 -- an after-school camp called the Dorothy Jeanius STEAM Camp. At the camp, which is based out of the South Side of Chicago, dozens of teenagers experiment with and explore science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP The goal of Tillman's after school camp is to introduce inner-city kids to a wide array of interests that could later transform into careers in fields that often lack diversity. "She's not someone who is out of their reach or they're not familiar with or doesn't have habits that they recognize," Bril Barrett, who is a mentor to Tillman, said. "She is just like them. She is them." Tillman's mother, Jimalita Tillman, pushed her to stay connected to other kids her age despite being far ahead of them in academics by joining performing arts. She cited that there are many valuable skills that can be gained from participating in the performing arts when she spoke with Victor. "It's communication skills, it's working in a group, it's being able to perform in front of an audience, it's being able to concur your fears," Jimalita said, adding that learning memorization is another benefit of engaging in performing arts. Dorothy Jean Tillman's (left) mother, Jimalita Tillman, made sure her daughter had an outlet to interact with other children her age through performing arts, which is now an integral part of the Dorothy Jeanius STEAM Camp. (AccuWeather / Emmy Victor) Some of the scheduled activities at Tillman's camp include weather-based scientific experiments, including a tornado in a jar and a storm cloud in a jar. "They're really simple experiments but they're really fun and they kind of show you the dynamics of weather and how things may be created," she explained. Tillman is now working on a book titled "Unlock the Genius Within" and is considering pursuing her Ph.D. Kids outside of the Chicago area that wants to get in on some of the STEAM fun can also register for an online workshop on her website, where they will receive a self-paced STEAM kit for kids all over the world to try out at home. "When [kids] hear us doing all these different things under the umbrella of STEAM, they perk up," Tillman said. "I think that what we're doing here kind of just gives them that in to what they want to do for their future." Reporting by Emmy Victor Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, Fubo, and Verizon Fios.

  • $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill includes stimulus payments to prisoners

    Ben Domenech, Leo Terrell, Carley Shimkus and Rachel Campos-Duffy weigh in 'The Big Sunday Show'

  • Prince Harry says he's 'disappointed' in Prince Charles, but will work to 'heal' their relationship

    Prince Harry gave an honest assessment of his relationship with his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William, telling Oprah Winfrey that he has "compassion" for both of them because they are "trapped" inside the royal family. During an interview that aired on CBS Sunday night, Harry said he did not "blindside" his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, with the news that he would be stepping back from his royal duties, saying he has too much "respect" for her. Last year, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved from Britain to California, and he said that recently, he's actually spoken to the queen more than usual, and they have a "really good relationship." It's been harder to relate with his father, though. Harry said he is "disappointed" in him, and does not think the family did enough to protect Markle from bad press. "I saw history repeating itself," he said, referring to his mother, the late Princess Diana, who was hounded by tabloids. Harry said he asked for help, but Charles stopped answering his calls. Had he received assistance, "we wouldn't have left," Harry said, but "we did what we had to do." He denied having long ago decided he would leave his royal duties, and Markle backed him up. "I left my career, my life," she said. "I left everything because I love him. Our plan was to do this forever." Harry told Winfrey he has money his mother left him, and believes she would have been "very angry at how this has played out, and sad. But ultimately, all she'd ever want is for us to be happy." Today, Harry said Charles is accepting his phone calls, but "there's a lot to work through there." He thought his father would be more understanding, and "there's a lot of hurt that's happened." It is now one of Harry's "priorities to try and heal that relationship," he added. As for William, Harry said he "loves him to bits" but "we're on different paths." Through Markle, Harry said he was able to see he was stuck in the "institution" he was born into, and his father and brother "are trapped. They don't get to leave. And I have compassion for that." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal family7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyIn unaired interview clip, Meghan Markle explains why she thinks everyone has a 'basic right to privacy'

  • Cindy McCain calls GOP and Fox News fury over Dr Seuss ‘ridiculous’

    Ms McCain said ‘we can no longer have our leaders work with fear and anger and hate’

  • Biden nominates female generals initially held back over concerns of Trump’s reaction, report says

    Gen Jacqueline Van Ovost and Lt Gen Laura Richardson were first considered for a promotion in the fall of 2020

  • Oprah targeted by bizarre QAnon conspiracy theory after Harry and Meghan interview broadcast

    Not first time Oprah has been subject of conspiracy theory about wearing ankle monitor

  • Biden remains opposed to eliminating the Senate filibuster, White House official says

    "He believes that, you know, we are stronger when we build a broad coalition of support," said Kate Bedingfield of Biden's push for consensus.

  • Dow rises as stimulus bill nears finish line

    The Great Rotation into cyclical stocks drove the Dow to near record levels Monday. But that rotation pulled money out of tech stocks, dragging down the Nasdaq and S&P.Investors bet on stocks that stand to benefit the most from an economic rebound such as blue chips Disney and Goldman Sachs. This comes as the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill awaits a final congressional vote after the Senate passed it over the weekend.But the prospects of more government spending and faster economic growth are also stoking fears of a spike in inflation. That drove the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to near one-year highs Monday. Tech stocks are particularly sensitive to rising yields, which sent big names like Apple and Alphabet lower. The Nasdaq closed down nearly 2-and-a-half percent and the S&P by half percent. But the Dow gained 1%.Phoenix Financial Services Chief Market Analyst Wayne Kaufman: “I think that it's good that that money is not leaving the market. This is very obviously been sector rotation - money not leaving the market.”Shares of Walt Disney jumped 6%. Disneyland and other theme parks, stadiums, and outdoor entertainment venues could reopen as early as April under new rules set by California health officials.GE shares rose 4%. Its aircraft leasing unit is in talks with Irish rival AerCap over a possible deal that would create an industry titan.

  • Lauren Boebert: Congresswoman linked to QAnon attacks Democrats for being ‘obsessed with conspiracies’

    Freshman Republican complains: ‘Judge Jeanine, this is complete bonkers that we are keeping people out the United States Capitol’

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • COVID-19 nurse inspires daughter to join the frontline

    There can be few families who've been closer to the coronavirus pandemic than the Jocelyn family in England.Jacqui has been a nurse for 30 years, 20 of those in the intensive care unit at the Royal Blackburn Hospital.Now she's been joined by her 19-year-old daughter Ruby, a student nurse.Jacqui's spent much of the past year at the bedside of patients who were dying, but couldn't see their families because of government restrictions.But her own father ended up in her ward.Jacqui says he fought a good fight for three weeks, but eventually succumbed to the virus.She's full of praise for her colleagues she describes as "the most amazing you'll ever meet."And that's one of the reasons her daughter Ruby was inspired to follow in her mother's footsteps and become a nurse instead of pursuing a degree in business and economics.Ruby says her eyes were opened up by the work that's done in the hospitals. "I can't believe what I see day in, day out" she says.Ruby began her training in September and started helping out in the intensive care ward when her mother said she needed to get some experience "on the shop floor". What many of the patients need, she says, is a friendly face, and that's what she provides.

  • Prince Harry has lit a slow burn stick of dynamite that will cause the greatest devastation of all

    To outward appearances, the Markle Sparkle was fully in evidence as the Duchess smilingly worked the room, her hand touchingly entwined with Harry’s. With her midnight blue ball gown shimmering in the glare of the flash bulbs, the five-month pregnant royal appeared in sparkling form as she joined her husband for the premiere of Cirque du Soleil in Jan 2019. Yet following an extraordinary TV interview with Oprah Winfrey that has left the Royal family reeling, we now know that the “suicidal” former actress only went ahead with the engagement at the Royal Albert Hall because she did not think she should be left alone. The claim, along with the suggestion that an as-yet unnamed Windsor questioned how dark Archie’s skin might be when he was born, form the main charge of the bomb dropped on the monarchy during the couple’s two-hour tell all.

  • A new lab study shows troubling signs that Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 shots could be far less effective against the variant first found in South Africa

    A mutation called E484K appeared to help the variant, first found in South Africa, to evade antibodies produced by the vaccines, the authors said.

  • Paul Walker's daughter walks fashion show, gets shoutout from dad's co-stars

    The 22-year-old modeled in a Givenchy fashion show over the weekend.

  • $1,400 checks could start arriving within weeks under latest COVID-19 relief package

    The Internal Revenue Service could begin delivering payments in about two weeks under President Biden's COVID-19 relief package, analysts say.

  • A mask-less Trader Joe's customer in Texas had a meltdown after being denied entry - and it reveals how states' new rules endanger workers

    In Texas, frontline workers are forced to impose corporate rules on masks without the support of the state, exposing them to customer backlash.