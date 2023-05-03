8 Milwaukee men charged in crime ring that robbed mail carriers, washed checks

Eight men have been charged for allegedly operating a crime ring in Milwaukee that targeted mail carriers, and also involved stealing and washing checks.

All eight have been charged in connection with at least five incidents of robbing mail carriers. These charges include felony counts of armed robbery, theft of mail, possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, attempted robbery with use of force.

They've been identified as: Abdi Abdi, 22; Darrion Allison, 22; Huria Abu, 20; Anterian Williams, 18; Amaurie Smith, 17; Jessie Cook, 19; Hussein Haji, 21; and Kaperion Gatson, 18. All are Milwaukee residents.

More: U.S. Postal Service mail carrier robbed at gunpoint, Milwaukee police say

According to the criminal complaint, the men targeted mail carriers on at least five occasions between October and March. Each incident reportedly involved demanding by force to get Arrow Keys from USPS mail carriers in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police and the FBI began investigating the incidents in late 2022. A search warrant was executed on Jan. 27 at the home of multiple suspects, and police seized six firearms, including an AK-47, magazines, ammunition, marijuana, two Arrow Keys, including one that matched one that was stolen. Authorities also found 900 miscellaneous checks made out to hundreds of people, totaling $550,000, the complaint said.

In a separate incident, investigators tailed and watched two of the men, Abdi and Allison, go into mail boxes using the stolen Arrow Keys. They were pulled over and investigators found more than 400 pieces of mail and an Arrow Key in their possession.

More: What we know about the shooting death of US Postal Service employee Aundre Cross on Milwaukee's north side

During an interview, one of the men identified Abu as "the don" and leader of the group. Multiple suspects admitted to stealing the mail with the purpose of stealing and washing checks. In one instance, investigators found some of the suspects drove to Green Bay to cash the checks.

Six of the men were charged in Milwaukee County. According to court records, cases against Williams and Gatson have been dismissed because they had been indicted in federal court.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police bust up crime ring that targeted mail carriers