8 minors to be charged in splat gun 'challenge' incidents

Apr. 16—Police have identified eight minors reportedly linked to incidents of people being shot with pellet-like objects.

The suspects will be charged via referral to the Department of Juvenile Services, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Friday.

Last week, the sheriff's office warned of local youth using "splat guns" to shoot gel-like projectiles at unsuspecting people along the road. FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell said the incidents are related to the "Orbeez/Splat Gun Challenge" that circulated on the social media application TikTok.

While the projectiles don't usually cause injury, they can cause pain and fear, FCSO said in an April 7 release.

Seven victims of incidents in the Urbana area have been identified, the sheriff's office said in its Facebook post Friday. Of the victims, one is 18 and the others are minors.

Witness accounts assisted police in finding the suspects, according to Wivell.

"Social media trends and challenges that result in criminal activity will be fully investigated and if suspects are identified, they will be charged accordingly," the sheriff's office's Facebook page said.

