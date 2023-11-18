What 8 Miss Universe contestants look like without makeup

The Miss Universe no-makeup photo shoot began in 2016 and was a huge hit with fans.

Photographer Benjamin Askinas has shot the makeup-free pictures since its inception.

The 72nd Miss Universe competition will be held in El Salvador on Saturday night.

The first Miss Universe no-makeup photo shoot began in 2016, and it was a hit with both contestants and fans.

Photographer Benjamin Askinas, who has been part of the makeup-free shoot since its inception, told Business Insider in a previous interview that he never expected the pictures to have such a big impact.

Askinas believes the photos are empowering for the contestants, while showing viewers at home that "Miss Universe is a real human with imperfections and blemishes, just like us."

On Saturday, 84 women will compete in El Salvador to become the new Miss Universe. The winner will be crowned by R'Bonney Gabriel, who became the ninth American woman to take home the prestigious title, and Noelia Voigt will represent the US in this year's competition.

Here's what eight Miss Universe 2023 contestants look like without makeup.

Melissa Ingraham is representing the Bahamas.

Miss Bahamas Melissa Ingraham is 26 years old. Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe

Melissa Ingraham recently earned her master's degree in climate change. The 26-year-old currently works as an environmental scientist and her hobbies include swimming, free diving, dancing, and gardening, according to her Miss Universe bio.

Ingraham is using her Miss Universe platform to advocate for initiatives to combat climate change, including infrastructure improvements and disaster preparedness plans.

Vanesa Švédová is representing the Czech Republic.

Vanesa Švédová is 20 years old. Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe

Vanesa Švédová, 20, is a model who has walked for Dolce & Gabbana, according to her Miss Universe bio.

She is also a student at the University of Logistics and teaches children's swimming lessons. She says her proudest accomplishment is working with children, and she counts her mother as her biggest inspiration.

Mohra Tantawy is representing Egypt.

Mohra Tantawy is 21 years old. Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe

Mohra Tantawy, 21, is a model who was born and raised in Cairo. She has a degree in business marketing and recently appeared in Harper's Bazaar Arabia .

Tantawy told Arab News that she felt "a lot of pressure" representing Egypt at Miss Universe, and discussed how she handed online criticism from pageant fans.

"I did get a lot of messages saying that I was not pretty enough, or that there was better representation for Egyptian women, but it is important in these moments to be aware of who to — and not to — listen to," she said. "It is vital in these times to believe in yourself, to surround yourself with positivity, remember the voices that do believe in you and never give up on your dreams."

Paula Joukanen is representing Finland.

Paula Joukanen is 22 years old. Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe

Paula Joukanen, 22, is a law student who currently works as a volunteer teacher for refugees living in Espoo, Finland, according to her Miss Universe bio.

Joukanen, who speaks six languages, has visited more than 50 countries to teach and aid refugees. She also played tennis on Finland's national juniors team and has two TikTok-famous guinea pigs.

Lilja Síf Pétursdóttir is representing Iceland.

Pétursdóttir is 19 years old. Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe

Lilja Síf Pétursdóttir, 19, plans to study nursing and hopes to work in a hospital one day. She serves as a caretaker for her younger sister, who has cerebral palsy.

Pétursdóttir has been visiting children's hospitals to learn more about how to care for children and adolescents who have the same medical condition.

Shweta Sharda is representing India.

Miss Universe contestants, including Miss India (pictured), took part in a makeup-free photo shoot ahead of the competition. Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe

Shweta Sharda, 23, has performed as the lead dancer on multiple Indian dance shows. She now works as a Bollywood choreographer.

Sharda, who is self-taught, has launched the Aatmanirbhar initiative to help encourage young people to pursue their passions, which she said was inspired by her father's decision not to support her dancing career.

Amara Bo is representing Myanmar.

Amara Bo is 23 years old. Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe

Amara Bo, 23, has a degree in computer science and currently works as a runway model. In her Miss Universe bio, Bo said one of her proudest accomplishments is completing her college degree with honors while appearing on a reality show.

Bo wants to use her Miss Universe platform to advocate for people with disabilities, children who do not have parents in Myanmar, and adolescent girls who are forced to become mothers.

Elicena Andrada Orrego is representing Paraguay.

Elicena Andrada Orrego is 28 years old. Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe

Elicena Andrada Orrego, 28, previously won Miss Latin America of the World in 2019 and competed in Miss Grand Paraguay in 2021.

Orrego wants to use her Miss Universe platform to help end human trafficking, and she launched the Rise Above campaign to raise awareness of the global issue.

