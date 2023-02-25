8 Money-Saving Costco Membership Features You’re Not Taking Advantage Of

LPETTET / iStock.com

If you have a Costco membership, you're probably already familiar with all of the in-store and online savings you can find on household goods, groceries, electronics and more. But there may be other ways your membership can score you big savings that you may not be taking advantage of.

Here are a few lesser-known Costco membership perks you should be using to save money.

Travel Deals

Save on your next vacation by booking through Costco Travel. The site can help you score discounts on hotels, cruises and rental cars, and also offers complete vacation packages that usually include some major perks, like resort credits, room upgrades and more.

Gasoline

Although gas prices have dropped from their record highs, it still costs a pretty penny to fill up at the pump. Costco routinely offers lower gas prices than other stations, so it could be worth it to get a membership for the gas prices alone.

Pharmacy

Did you know that Costco offers pharmacy services? You can have your prescriptions filled at the warehouse store and either pick them up in person or opt to have them shipped to your home.

Tires

Costco's tire center sells name-brand tires at great prices. All tire purchases come with a warranty for mileage, road hazards and manufacturer defects.

Insurance

Costco members can score savings on all types of insurance coverage, including home insurance, auto insurance, life insurance and even pet insurance.

Car Deals

Costco's Auto Progam helps you find deals on new cars, used cars and RVs. You may even get incentives toward new car purchases. For example, right now Costco is offering its members a $1,000 incentive when they purchase or lease select new Cadillac models. In addition, you can score 15% off parts, services and accessories from participating service centers.

Water Delivery

Costco members can receive exclusive pricing on bottled water delivery to their homes or workplaces. You can currently get a 5-gallon water bottle for $6.99.

Installation Services

Save on a number of installation services with your Costco membership. Services you can get through Costco include heating and air conditioning system installation, window treatments, carpet and hardwood flooring installation, garage door installation, cabinet refacing and residential solar system installation.

